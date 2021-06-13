Clippers revive in their series against Jazz

THE ANGELS.

The stars of the Los Angeles Clippers Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 65 points in Saturday’s 130-104 win over the Utah Jazz., with which they approach 2-1 in this semifinal of the Western Conference of the NBA.

The Clippers became strong on their court to avoid a 3-0 against that no team has come back in NBA history.

The Jazz, the best team in the NBA in the regular phase, could not count on Mike Conley again (hamstrings) and ended the game on edge because of the state of their star, Donovan Mitchell, who apparently suffered from his right ankle injury.

The All-Star escort, who still in a state of grace with 30 points in 32 minutes, he limped off with his right leg to the locker room seven minutes from time after a bad fall in a contested shot to the basket.

Mitchell quickly returned to the bench, but given the wide difference in the score in favor of the Clippers, he did not come out again as a precaution and remained seated receiving medical treatment.

The Clippers, what They have already rallied from a 2-0 loss in the first round against the Dallas Mavericks, they will try to equalize the tie in the fourth game on Monday again at the Staples Center of the Angels.

