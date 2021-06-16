Clippers red alert: Kawhi Leonard, injured

One more. The NBA season is being, in terms of injuries, one of the most unfortunate in recent times. During the regular course, they followed one after another, with no exceptions for any team. In the final phase, the story has not changed. If, first, the news of Chris Paul’s entry into the health and safety protocols jumped, then the news of Kawhi Leonard’s withdrawal for the next game in his series against the Utah Jazz. A constant that seems to have no end. In this second case, according to the American journalist Brian Windhorst (ESPN), the absence of the Los Angeles star is due to the knee injury suffered in the last game. According to the information itself, it is safe for the game this morning (4:00, peninsular time), but it could also be for the remainder of the tie.

Not just any one. While it is true that the physical mishap is part of an endless maelstrom of bad news, the time and the player’s entity make this one of the most decisive for the playoffs. Currently, the series between Clippers and Jazz is tied (2-2). And not in any way. The Angelenos, as they already faced Dallas in the first round, have had to overcome an initial 2-0. Again, with a supreme Kawhi. Now, they must try to emulate the feat, at least for the moment, without their main leader.

The news is a major surprise, but Kawhi could no longer play the final five minutes of Monday’s game. When asked about it at a press conference, his message was as cryptic as it was worrying, but not up to its current dimensions. “Okay, next question,” he replied about the condition of his knee. The forward, after falling and getting up with grimaces of pain in the last quarter, tried to continue, but left the meeting when he already seemed on track. In it, he had scored 31 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.

