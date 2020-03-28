The owner of Los Angeles Clippers, Steve Ballmer, is currently fully involved in the fight against coronavirus in United States. According to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, the billionaire, along with his wife, has pledged a $ 25 million donation to fight the disease and for vaccine research.

The donation will be made through the Ballmer Group, and will go to the cities of Seattle, Los Angeles and southwest Michigan. Additionally, 10 of those 25 million will be invested at the University of Washington to assist in the search for the Covid-19 vaccine.

