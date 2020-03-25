Clippers owner agrees to buy Los Angeles Forum

The owner of Los Angeles Clippers It has taken a big step for the Angelina franchise to stop sharing the Staples Center with the Los Angeles Lakers and to have its own pavilion in LA. As reported by ESPN, Steve Ballmer has reached an agreement to buy the Inglewood Forum in exchange for $ 400 million. The billionaire’s goal is to create a new Arena for 18,000 people.

Steve Ballmer reaches agreement with MSG to buy Forum for $ 400 million, clearing path for new Clippers arena. Forum to remain music venue: https://t.co/e7mL310Yte

– Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) March 25, 2020

