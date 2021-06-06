Clippers – Mavericks: schedule, TV and where to watch the NBA playoffs

Schedule: What time to see the Clippers – Mavericks?

Clippers and Mavericks will meet this Sunday, June 6 on the seventh game of the first round of the NBA playoffs. The match will start at 9:30 p.m. and it will be played in the Staples Center (Los Angeles).



Television: How to watch the Clippers – Mavericks on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast the Clippers – Mavericks live with the narration of two of its regular communicators: Guillermo Giménez and Antoni Daimiel … You can continue live the meeting, which begins at 9:30 p.m., via Movistar Sports (dial 53).

Clippers – Mavericks, live online on AS.com

In AS you can also follow the Clippers – Mavericks. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.