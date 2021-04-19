Clippers humiliate defenseless Timberwolves

04/19/2021 at 7:30 AM CEST

The Los Angeles Clippers passed over a very poor Minnesota Timberwolves (124-105) this Sunday, without any defense and that in the third quarter they were already losing by 38 points.Los Angeles, in their first meeting with the public in the Staples Center stands in more than a year, they gave themselves an authentic offensive tribute and allowed themselves the luxury of reserving all their starters in a last set without history.

Ricky Rubio left the headline for the Wolves and added 6 points (2 of 6 shooting), 2 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal in 23 minutes, while his teammate Juancho Hernangómez achieved 2 points (1 of 5 in shots) and 2 rebounds in 18 minutes.

In the Clippers, Ibaka was out again due to injury and has already accumulated more than a month off the court due to back problems.

On the set of Tyronn Lue, who entered the last quarter with 104 points already on his scoreboard, stood out a Paul George (23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists) who went through a great state of form in April, and a Kawhi Leonard who touched the triple-double (15 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists).

Six players scored double digits in points for the Clippers, who excelled in attack with 51% shooting from the field (45 of 89) and 50% in triples (21 of 42).

The Clippers have gotten off to a running start with 8 wins in the last 10 games and have established themselves in third place in the Wild Western Conference (40-19) behind the Utah Jazz (42-15) and the Phoenix Suns (40-16).

Conversely, the Wolves are still the worst team in the NBA (15-43) and have won only 3 of their last 10 games.

In the ranks of the Minnesotans, Anthony Edwards stood out with 23 points (6 of 16 shooting), 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

TO THE RHYTHM OF PAUL GEORGE

With no interest in protecting their basket, the Wolves were carried away by an exchange of blows early on that would soon take its toll.

Paul George was warming up and imposed his rhythm in a match marked at the start by the predominance of the individuals (16-10 after five minutes).

Ricky Rubio hit a triple, but George kept scoring with fascinating ease and Ivica Zubac began to dominate the area and charge the offensive rebound (27-17 with three minutes remaining).

However, the second unit of the Wolves, with Juancho Hernangómez and Naz Reid among their strongholds, brought fresh air to the game and achieved a meritorious 2-9 partial to close an even first quarter (29-26). Unfortunately for the Wolves, that competitive spirit at the end of the first set remained a mere mirage.

The second quarter was a true display of the Clippers, who in those twelve minutes they added no less than 43 points and that shattered the scant resistance of some Wolves who, at the first setback, lowered their arms without question.

George already had 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists at halftime (72-53) for absolutely deadly Clippers from the perimeter (14 of 24 on 3s). The generous basketball and the agile movement of the ball by the locals continued after passing through the changing rooms and the difference continued to escalate without restraint.

A huge Leonard alley-oop made the 25 point difference; George’s 3-pointer shortly after raised the distance to 30 points.

With all the fish sold at the beginning of the final quarter (104-69), the Wolves saved something the honor with a 20-36 in the last quarter when nothing mattered anymore.

The Clippers will face a difficult outing on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Wolves will play on Tuesday and Wednesday a double confrontation at the Sacramento Kings court.