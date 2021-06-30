Clippers give update on Kawhi Leonard and Ibica Zubac’s status for game 6

In this article we will be seeing the update on whether Kawhi leonard Y Ibica Zubac will be present for the game in the NBA.

According to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Leonard has been ruled out for the next match, during which Zubac has been added as questionable for the match. Kawhi He is still dealing with his knee injury, while Ivica missed Game 5 due to an MCL sprain to his right knee.



Kawhi leonard has been ruled out for Game 6. Ivica Zubac, who was out for Game 5, appears questionable with an MCL sprain to his right knee.

Even without Kawhi leonard, the Clippers are still struggling and are alive in the Western Finals. They fell 3-1 to the Suns and when their championship hopes seemed to fade, Paul George took a big step to get them rolling again.