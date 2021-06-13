Clippers get strong at Staples and crush Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers come back to life in their 2021 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal series against Utah Jazz. After the initial 0-2 for those from Salt Lake City, the Los Angeles franchise has closed the gap on the aggregate of the tie after winning in Game 3 by a resounding result of 106-132.

The Clippers didn’t want to show a sign of weakness at any point in the game. A 3-0 down left them practically eliminated, since never in the history of the NBA has that disadvantage been overcome in the playoffs. At halftime, the game was practically sentenced with a 49-64 run for Tyronn Lue’s men.

The two stars of these Clippers have been in charge of giving him his first point of the Semifinal. Paul george has achieved his best performance of the present playoffs with 31 points, five assists and 6-10 in triples (60% T3), and Kawhi leonard He has been the MVP of the game with 34 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in almost 38 minutes on the court.

Also noteworthy is the great role of Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson, both with 17 goals in their locker. Marcus Morris, who has only played 21 minutes, continues to show a very irregular level in this series: in the first three games he has failed 15 of the 16 triples he has tried.

Total team effort. – @honey highlights from the Game 3 win. pic.twitter.com/WkiIRw6Dq0 – LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 13, 2021

Away from Utah Conley is missed

In the first game at Staples Center, the absence of Mike Conley has already been noted in a Utah Jazz that had managed to survive well in the first two games without him thanks to a brilliant Donovan Mitchell (who has also been the best in the Game 3 with 30 points and four assists) and a very strong defense. However, today that role of ‘playmaker’ that only he can offer has been missed.