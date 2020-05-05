Hand in hand with Steve Ballmer, the Clippers continue to change their history as a franchise | Kevork Djansezian / .
On Monday, the Clippers’ organization closed the deal to buy the Inglewood, California, Forum, thus removing the biggest hurdle for the NBA franchise to build a new sports venue.
The Clippers announced that the newly created company CAPSS LLC reached an agreement with The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), owner of the Forum, to buy the property for $ 400 million dollars.
According to the Clippers, this clears existing litigation that was getting in the way for Steve Ballmer to build a new, modern stadium with 18,000 seats for his team. It was also reported that the place will continue to be dedicated to music.
– Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 4, 2020
MSG, which also owns the New York Knicks, was embroiled in a legal battle with the city of Inglewood and Ballmer over the construction of the new arena in close proximity to the Forum.
James Dolan, CEO and CEO of MSG, alleged that the municipality violated an agreement not to allow the Forum to compete so closely by working with the Clippers in a new stadium.
– Frank Bascombe (@FrankTornen) May 4, 2020
The project is undergoing an environmental review by Inglewood, and public hearings to approve it are expected to take place later this summer, according to the Clippers.