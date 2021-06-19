Clippers eliminate Jazz with Terance Mann as unexpected hero

06/19/2021 at 12:27 PM CEST

David Villafranca

Los Angeles Clippers will play the first Western Conference final in their history after eliminating the Utah Jazz on Friday (4-2) in a memorable match that came from the hand of an unusual hero like the young Terance Mann (131-119).

Mann, who has only been a professional for two seasons and plays a multipurpose kid role with the Clippers, had never scored more than 25 points in the NBA.

But today he lived the night of his dreams with 39 points in a Staples Center in Los Angeles (USA) rendered at his feet and with full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began.

Mann’s claw and rage were key for the Angelenos to come back from a game they lost by 25 points in the third quarter.

Not even the absence of the injured Kawhi Leonard in the last two games could with these Clippers who, now, are all heart.

Paul george gave his best version (28 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists), Reggie jackson was effervescent (27 points and 10 assists) and Nicolas Batum and Patrick Beverley they were the luxury bodyguards for a superb collective performance both in attack (51% in triples) and in defense (13 robberies).

The jug of cold water for the Jazz was tremendous, since they achieved the best balance of the regular season (50-22) and today they said goodbye after a duel that they totally controlled in the first half (50-72).

Donovan Mitchell (39 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists) was the highest reference for Utah.

Mike conley, who had missed the previous five games, returned tonight but could not prevent disaster for his team.

A SURPRISE GUEST

Even if Mike conley left the headline in the most important novelty of departure, the surprise at the beginning was the overwhelming irruption of Terance mann for the Clippers.

Hyperactive and inexhaustible, Mann scored 10 points without a shot miss in less than four minutes, including a great offensive rebounding mate on a tower like Rudy gobert (12-10 with 8.09 to be played).

The pieces were beginning to fit together for the Angelenos: Paul George attacked with penetrating power, Marcus morris hit from the post and Nicolas Batum he raised his defense benefits.

But unlike Game 5, the Jazz this time had a Donovan Mitchell making a difference from the start.

With an almost reckless bravery to pierce the defense of the Clippers, the Jazz star had 16 points in a fantastic first quarter (31-33).

The Clippers continued to pull caste with an alley-oop from Mann or a great mate from Batum on Bojan bogdanovic.

But Mitchell quickly found a brilliant ally in the Jazz’s scoring production.

Jordan clarkson, voted 6th best man in the NBA, came off the bench like a rocket and delivered a masterclass in medium-range shooting to catapult the Jazz (42-55 with 5.25 to be played).

At that moment, the Clippers they showed their first signs of weakness.

Stunned in attack and without antidotes in defense, the locals suffered the attacks of an absolutely electric Clarkson (18 points in the second quarter).

To make matters worse, Mitchell hit two triples in a row that fell like a slab to a team that vanished in the second quarter (19-39) and missed the cold solidity of Kawhi Leonard for when things go wrong (50-72 at intermission).

You only had to look at the triple statistics at halftime to notice the difference between the two teams: the Jazz posted a magnificent 63% (12 of 19), while the Clippers drowned in a weak 30% (6 of 20).

GROW WITH DEFENSE

They could hardly win this match conceding another 72 points in the second half, so the Clippers they faced the resumption biting in defense.

The plan almost went to waste after a monumental triple by Mitchell almost from midfield, but from then on the locals stole several balls and cut the distance from the hand of a Mann born for epic (59-75 with 9.26 left).

At a time when the Staples Center they could have fallen on them, the Jazz took a deep breath on 3-pointers. Bogdanovic Y Conley (64-85 in the absence of 7.13).

But the Angels were already looking for hero candidates.

Reggie jackson peeked out to bring freshness, but the man of the night was a wildly thrown Mann, shaking the Jazz from the corner leaving unprotected Gobert in front of a much shorter and more agile quintet.

An immense 21-5 partial, raised stone by stone from the defense, showed the way to some Clippers enraged.

First they fell below fifteen points, after ten …

And with each barrier knocked down, fans were increasingly convinced that the comeback was feasible (85-90 with 2.16 left).

In the end, a triple of Jackson he left the game completely open for the final quarter amid the euphoria of the fans (91-94).

Batum he hit a triple just starting the fourth quarter to equalize the game and also connected another to take off his team (107-100 with 8.40 left).

George Momentum took over on offense, while on defense Beverley and Jackson smothered Mitchell in a steady two for one.

The Jazz were beginning to see the ghost of elimination around the corner and could not stop some impressive George and Jackson.

Those of Utah planted battle until the end, but a triple of Beverley (125-115 in the absence of 2.33) closed one night for the history of the Clippers.