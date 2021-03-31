Clippers close to signing DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins ​​is very close to returning to the NBA. According to Shams Charania, the pivot (30 years and 2.08 meters) negotiates his signing for the Los Angeles Clippers of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George 38 days after being cut by the Houston Rockets. If an agreement is finally reached, he will return to the city of Los Angeles, where he was last year with the Lakers … although without much luck: he could not make his debut with the current champion after breaking the previous crusader of his left knee in August 2019, in full preseason, during training.

The Alabama player was free on the market after being cut by Houston, which incorporated him to its staff in the summer. The Texas franchise decided in February to give one more turn to a project adrift after the James Harden operation with Brooklyn Nets: it wanted to return to a scheme with small players (like last season) and a single reference inside, Christian Wood. And Cousins ​​no longer fit.

Despite firing him, the Rockets guaranteed his annual salary of 2.3 million dollars for the professionalism shown with an institution that was a cage of crickets from the beginning of the preseason by the rudeness of Harden, who pushed until he achieved his goal, leave Houston in the direction of a contender for the NBA ring as is the case with the Nets.

Cousins’ career has been one of constant warfare. Drafted in 2010 by the Sacramento Kings, he left California in February 2017 for New Orleans without ever making the playoffs for the title. At the Pelicans, his athletic hardships became physical: He began to link serious injury after serious injury.

From injury to injury

His ordeal began in January 2018 against Houston. With 10 seconds remaining to finish the game, the Achilles tendon was torn, a serious problem for a player of his size and from which he took a total of 358 days to recover, a competition record for such an injury.

From Louisiana he traveled to San Francisco, with the Golden State Warriors, to fight for the still injured ring. It could not be. In front of the Clippers, tore the quadriceps of the left leg. His discharge was joined by Kevin Durant’s. He was able to recover in time and even be important in one of the games, the second, of the Finals against the Raptors. However, it was seen that he was not the same as before: 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds when weeks before, with less pressure because we are talking about the regular phase, he averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds (already post-injury).

Lastly, Los Angeles injury for a total of only 55 games played from the 2018-19 season to the current one. Too long out for a player called to dominate the paint in the NBA and now has a new opportunity to fight for the North American League championship.