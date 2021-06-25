Clippers beat Suns despite Chris Paul’s return

First game of the Western Conference final played at the Staples Center and first victory for Los Angeles Clippers in view of Phoenix suns (106-92). Return Chris paul, but the Angelenos defense prevailed and Paul george ended up being the great star of the duel.

The Los Angeles Clippers are the first team in NBA history to win the third game of three consecutive playoff series in the same postseason after trailing 0-2 in all three.

The @LAClippers are the first team in NBA history to win Game 3 after trailing 0-2 three times in the same postseason. pic.twitter.com/Kg96zoRO4s – NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 25, 2021

If it hadn’t been for Deandre Ayton’s historic basket on the horn, the Clippers would have won Game 2. In the third, they were superior from the start and left the match sentenced in the third quarter with a 34-21 run. George was the best of the duel with 27 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists. Reggie Jackson contributed 23 points and Ivica Zubac finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

In the Suns, the best was Deandre Ayton with 19 points. Chris Paul finished with 15 points and 12 assists in his return, although with horrible shooting percentages (5 of 19. Devin Booker also bad: 15 points and 5 of 21 in shooting. Between them, 3 of 14 in triples.

The bad news about Kawhi

The Clippers won again without Kawhi Leonard, and it seems that if they want to get into the NBA Finals for the first time in their history they will have to do it without him, since it seems that he will not return in this series. At least that is what Adrian Wojnarowski has advanced. We will see.