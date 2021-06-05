Clippers beat Mavericks and push series to limit

DALLAS.

With 45 points of a huge Kawhi leonard, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks on Friday 104-97 on the court and forced a seventh and final game of this NBA playoff series.

Is tie is the first in the history of the playoffs in which the team that played away from home he has won six games.

The Clippers will now be locals in the decisive game to be played on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which will define the second-round rival of the Utah Jazz.

In a constant round trip, Luka Doncic was the protagonist of the first half with 15 of his 29 pointsBut in the decisive moments he seemed to resent the weariness of the best version of Kawhi Leonard.

The eaves, two-time NBA champion, refused to seal a second failure with the Clippers and put the team behind him with 45 points (equaling his playoff record), five triples and six rebounds, with decisive actions such as two consecutive triples that sentenced the game with two minutes remaining.

