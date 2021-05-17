Clippers and Mavericks lose and will meet again in ‘playoffs’

The NBA has come to an end when it comes to the regular phase of the 2020/21 season and there is an interesting confrontation that has come from there and that, precisely because of the novel, will enjoy a special interest. The Clippers have fallen to fourth place and will face, in circumstances similar to those of last year in the Florida bubble, the Mavericks, who have finished being fifth in the Western Conference. This duel was seen in the first round of the 2020 Playoffs, with a memorable moment by Doncic with a half-broken ankle and a couple of pikes with Harrell and Morris that left outstanding accounts.

“We know that Luka is the head of the snake. It’s going to be a tough challenge. We have to put him in different situations. We can’t let him feel comfortable and we have to destabilize him as much as possible,” says Clippers coach Tyronn Lue , about the upcoming confrontation with Doncic.

In the case of the Mavericks, the surprise has been relative. Not because of the chances of victory against the Timberwolves, a team that finished the season strong although they no longer had options, but because they did not need it to access the series for the Ring. The triple tie with the Blazers and Lakers continued to favor him. So in Minnesota, take it easy. Doncic played only 21 minutes. The Slovenian contributed 18 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, being the best alongside Kristaps Porzingis (18 in 26 minutes). The loss of Maxi Kleber, recovering from some discomfort in the Achilles tendon, meant that the Latvian will play perhaps more than expected from a game that, after all, was neither going nor coming. More if possible after seeing how they came out on the field. A tremendous partial from the locals in the first quarter put things in place and they did not move until the end. That 38-22, with rookie Anthony Edwards (30) as loose as usual, was an open wound. Carlisle featured Jalen Brunson, the one who often doubles as game manager when Luka Doncic is not on the court, and even tested young Australian Josh Green quite a bit. The Wolves, unleashed in attack and with the Towns / Russell pair at 23 points each, did not slow down until the fourth quarter, when the Texans already raised the white flag. The Spanish Ricky and Juancho finished the campaign as substitutes and with 2 points to their credit.