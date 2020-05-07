Google’s Artificial Intelligence continues to materialize in the functions of Assistant thanks to the latest additions to Google Lens, the app that identifies the world around us: it now allows share the copied text with the computer, show the pronunciation of the highlighted sentences and even allows you to search for words in the dictionary.

It is not one of the best known Google services despite the fact that almost all Android users have it on their devices, but it is enough to access its benefits to always take it into account. Because, are you one of those who regularly uses Google Lens or still do not know what its virtues are? It has an object identifier, an animal identifier, Lens works as a QR code reader, translates texts on the fly, allows you to easily copy what is written in front of you and now you can even send that copy directly to the computer. The novelty, along with two others, is already reaching all Android.

Copy text on your mobile and paste it on your computer

Copied text on mobile and pasted on computer

Having a shared clipboard between various devices is nothing new since there are applications that perform this function, such as the legendary AirDroid, but not with the added advantage that Google Lens offers: with this tool you can take a photo of any text in front of you and copy it, something very useful to transcribe documents, books or the password that is under the router. And yes: Google allows the text copied with Lens to be available on the computer if it is the last Chrome with a Google account.

The company has specified in its blog the news from Google Lens, three additions that seek to make the relationship between mobile and computer easier. The improvements are summarized in:

Copied text on mobile and pasted on computer. If you use Chrome every time you copy a text with Lens, and you have the same account registered on your computer, that text will be available for pasting on your desktop device. The latest version of Chrome is required for the computer.

Pronounced words. The Lens translator lets you know how the words are pronounced: just highlight the chosen text once the photo is taken.

Search results for words or concepts. Google Lens adds featured search results for those words and concepts that are underlined in the main capture, the search capture (the bottom magnifying glass icon). In this way, it is not necessary to access web pages since Lens itself will clarify the doubt directly.

These three innovations are in full expansion: Google ensures that all compatible devices they will receive them from today. To find out if you already have them active, you need to access Google Lens: either from the icon to the right of the Assistant microphone or by using its application.

