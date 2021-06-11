clip of Natasha and Yelena in action, posters and featurette

Few weeks separate us from the premiere of the movie “Black Widow”, which as we know will have a premiere in theaters and on Disney +. To celebrate this premiere and encourage ticket purchases, comes a promotional clip.

Fandango takes care of sharing this action packed clip of Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova which seems to correspond to the same just after the two have their meeting in what looks like a safe house and are attacked by other black widows from the Red Room. The clip culminates in a chase scene on a roof.

Along with this comes a pair of promotional posters shared by Doby Cinema and RealD 3D Y another video behind the scenes of the filmIn other words, footage from the filming of the film and comments from those involved, Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

Fandango also surveyed more than 4,000 ticket buyers, and “Black Widow” was selected as the movie that fans most wanted to see on the big screen this summer.

This is the first Marvel movie to hit theaters in more than two years, so fans are beyond excited for the MCU’s next big-screen adventure, ”says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. It makes sense that this is the most anticipated summer movie for fans, as we’ve been waiting a long time to find out more about Natasha Romanoff’s origin story and how her previous life events led to the Avengers. For moviegoers around the world, July 9 is not coming soon enough!

“Black Widow” opens in theaters and on Disney + with Premium Access on July 9th.

Black Widow clip shared by Fandango

Behind the scenes video

Her story. Her secrets 🕷 Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow tickets and pre-orders available now. Experience it July 9. https://t.co/GTqvNaozaF pic.twitter.com/HjFXpzgHCm – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 11, 2021

New Black Widow Poster from Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D