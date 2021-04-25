Clint Frazier makes the catch of the year in the Major Leagues (Video)

The gardener of the Yankees from New York, Clint frazier, showed his defensive qualities and with an extraordinary play in left field, he landed what could without a doubt be the best catch of the 2021 season Big leagues (MLB).

A hit by Jordan Luplow to the LF was the beginning of a play that will delight all baseball lovers of the MLB, since it was a deep connection, but not impossible for Clint frazier who flew to catch the ball and end the episode for the Yankees.

Here is the play:

WHAT A CATCH BY CLINT FRAZIER #Yankees #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/nG5oI4eJ7X – Around The Diamond (@_AroundDiamond) April 25, 2021

With this play, Clint frazier shows that the gardens of the Yankees are well covered in the MLB and without a doubt, he has the potential to fight in the future, not too distant, for the distinction of the Golden Glove and boy that catch is worthy of this award.

Frazier has made some great plays on the prairies in his career, but this particular play must be one of the best he has made with the Yankees on the MLB, since he practically flew as “Superman” to get the ball.