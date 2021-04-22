Clint Frazier makes catch of the year with the Yankees and hits a pitch

The gardener of the Yankees from New York, Clint frazier performed trapped of the year and hit him a pitch on the mouth to the Braves player in the MLB, Austin riley.

Despite being highly criticized, the bombers’ left patrol plays baseball with great intensity, at least, as he demonstrated in this trapped against the Atlanta Braves in the Big leagues.

A flybridge connected by the Venezuelan Ehire Adrianza, Clint frazier ran until he could not slide and make one of the best plays so far in the 2021 season and, if we talk about the Yankees It has been the best, without a doubt.

However, not everything went in the best way, since when throwing the ball to first base, he had the bad luck to give it a pitch on the mouth to Austin riley, who failed to advance to second after complaining of pad pain.

Here the video:

All in all, @clintfrazier! 🙌 # We are ready pic.twitter.com/0CxjJFu5Y0 – Yankees Baseball (@Yankees_Beisbol) April 21, 2021

Clint frazier He continues to show that he is made to contribute to his team, as long as they give him enough confidence to let go offensively or, failing that, defensively with this type of trapped in the Big leagues.