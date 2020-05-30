The legend of the cinema Clint Eastwood turns 90 this SundayBut don’t even think that the star of “For a Fistful of Dollars” and “Dirty Harry” is ready to hang up his cowboy boots.

This actor-turned-director, winner of four Oscars and who produced nine films in the last ten years, has not expressed his desire to retire now that it’s nine decades old.

And the truth is, Eastwood is not a huge birthday fan.

“We will have a family (celebration), very, very quiet“His 34-year-old son Scott, also an actor, told Access Hollywood this week.

Eastwood (1930) He has a seven-decade career with more than 50 films., the last of them the biographical tape “The case of Richard Jewell”, which was released last November.

The production received mixed reviews and generated strong rejection for its portrayal of a real-life journalist, who traded sex for FBI secrets.

But Eastwood’s career has withstood other controversies, from accusations of excessive violence in the so-called “dollar trilogy” to fascism in “Dirty Harry” and warmongering in “American Sniper“, even his representation of racism in” Gran Torino “.

In addition to the Oscars for “The unforgivable” and “million dollar Baby“(also titled” Hits of Destiny “), and the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Eastwood’s catalog also contains some critically massacred failures.

“I want to think that he slips … they hit him hard along the way“Film journalist Tim Gray, vice president of Variety magazine, told ..

“But I think he will continue working as long as he canIt seems to have a creative drive that keeps it going. “

“He just wants to work”, the wish of Clint Eastwood

Known in Hollywood as an educated but reluctant man to talk or personal details, Eastwood has hinted at future projects, but had not confirmed any plans before the pandemic closed all productions in March.

In an interview in January, he told British ITV television that he was still enjoying his craft.

“I like doing it, it’s good to be able to have a paid job“I like to be in movies, I like to make them and I started directing because one day I thought I could look at the screen and say: ‘Enough Eastwood, you better do something else.'”

