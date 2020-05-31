“As an actor, he is limited and has sought to work with directors who have not pushed him to the limit. As a filmmaker, he is extremely competent and has vision. However, he has never written anything and shoots with what falls into his hands, never revises a script He does not guide the actors, he is usually worth the first shot and everything filmed is usually on screen. facet grows day by day. “Words by Patrick McGilligan, expert biographer of Hollywood creators, and writer of the superb Clint Eastwood. The biography (Editorial Lumen), written in 1999, revised years later and that is still the best approach to a A complex, curious, contradictory and fundamental filmmaker, a man who turns 90 this Sunday and who, despite himself, will have a cake after the celebratory meal.

Today, at his home in Carmel (California), the city of which he was mayor from 1986 to 1988, some of his children – he has at least eight, it has never been known how many – will gather for a simple celebration. One of his offspring, Scott, the one with the best film career, had a few days ago on television: “We are going to do something familiar. Very, very calm. He really doesn’t like birthdays. ” Despite their opposition, there will be a party and a cake. “Of course we will appear with a cake. You probably won’t like it, but we will bring you one ”, he assured. And there will be more parties: Clint’s mother lived to be 97 years old.

Clint Eastwood has details of the old Hollywood stars. Like, for example, his ability to have rewritten his past, without really knowing much about his first three decades of life, or to make up his personal life. Curious, because in fact the professional origin of Eastwood has more to do with the new times. He was an actor cast out of motion pictures for his quirky physique – prominent walnut included – and his career sparked on TV with the series Rawhide, which began airing when he was 29, before becoming a legend on his European journey. : Sergio Leone made him great as his Nameless Man in the Dollar Trilogy: For a handful of dollars, Death had a price and The Good, the Ugly and the Bad. The footprint of the cowboy with a poncho is indelible in the audiovisual soul: all you have to do is watch the series The Mandalorian, whose protagonist moves and behaves with the same dryness and elegance as the protagonist of the spaghetti westerns. Leone and Don Siegel (with whom he made four films, including Dirty Harry) are also the film parents of the director Eastwood. Three years ago, in an interview with the public at the Cannes festival –the furthest he travels to promote his work-, the filmmaker said: “I like the first shots because you will never be able to equal the surprise of hearing a dialogue for the first time. Some of my teachers, like Siegel, did it that way. That’s why I don’t like rehearsals either, because if you repeat many the dialogues become monotonous. Analysis leads to paralysis, Don said. He was very efficient … of course he always complained about the producers. I was rolling fast because I was thinking fast. Actually, I was in the 1950s doing roles of any size in both film and television, and I learned a lot there. ”

Because Eastwood has never ended his romantic or professional relationships well, he has managed to silence any opinion contrary to his figure, he makes the Warner studio eat from his hand … but he has a huge nose for good scripts and hiring great collaborators. He has never written anything, although he accumulates a handful of masterpieces: Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, Unforgiven, Letters from Iwo Jima, Mystic River, Bird, The Pale Rider or White Hunter, Black Heart. He has not been a brutally blockbuster filmmaker, although like Woody Allen – curiously, another filmmaker who denies any intellectual air – he has managed to retain European viewers’ loyalty. “Films have to be exciting, because it is not an intellectual art,” he said in Cannes.

In that talk at the French competition, Eastwood told why he liked westerns: “Because it transports you to another time when an individual could fend for himself, a fantasy that is almost impossible today.” And that answer, actually, explains his latest directorial jobs, based on real events starring seemingly normal guys become heroes: The Sniper, Sully, 3:17 PM Train to Paris, Mule and Richard Jewell. As McGilligan says: “Eastwood has struggled hard to control his image. It is false that he does not give interviews: there are hundreds, but very few times with a skeptical journalist. He is a super-seller of himself, his image and his cinema. It has become a personification of the United States, and not always of its best qualities. “

By that he means his proverbial stinginess: He demanded a frozen turkey from Warner each year to give to his mother on Thanksgiving. And they took him by private plane. He usually keeps a car from all his movies and has never paid in a restaurant. He created his production company, Malpaso, in one great move: he would control his career, but the money would be put by Warner. Another of his chiaroscuros is the tradition that his girlfriends play prostitutes in his movies. Among them, Sondra Locke, with whom she was 14 years old, whom she forced to abort twice and destroyed her career as a director. Before he died in 2018, Locke published his autobiography The Good, the Bad, and the Very Ugly. And it is just one example of various macho behaviors. After his divorce in 2013 from Dina Ruiz, he has been known by several couples, although not today.

And then there’s Eastwood’s political face. The city of Carmel is 500 kilometers north of Los Angeles and 190 km south of San Francisco, where the actor was born, and from 1986 to 1988 Eastwood was its mayor, after the City Council forced him to reform one of its restaurants, part of their business locally. For decades he defended the Republican Party, and at that party’s convention in 2012 the actor spoke to an empty chair as if he were President Obama. He also supported Trump, until in February he got fed up with his manners: “He should behave in a gentler way, without tweeting and disqualifying people.” And he changed his support for Bloomberg. Which has left him without a candidate to his liking or a hero to match.