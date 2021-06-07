“Clinically James Rodriguez can play the Copa América”, confirms his doctor

In Colombia there is still talk of not calling for James Rodriguez to Colombia selection for Playoff matches and America Cup. And now the level of analysis grew when hearing the recent statements of the personal doctor of the Everton footballer.

While James is in Miami on vacation with his family, his family doctor has issued statements that make opinions divided on Reinaldo Rueda’s decision to leave him off the list. For now the situation does not get worse because Colombia thrashed Peru 0-3 and this gave peace of mind.

Luis Javier Fernández explained his work with James on ESPN FC Colombia: “Virtually, we had been there for three months, but, in person, we had been a couple of weeks until all this happened this week. The comfort with which he has felt in the last games in England, after working his hips, his pelvis, his back, is important to me. There were no muscle re-injuries. For this reason, I gave faith and total assurance that James was to play with a great reduction in the risk of re-injury because the work we have done in the hip, pelvis, back area, in the way that he stabilizes to support, positive”.

And in dialogue with Carrusel Caracol he said verbatim what the player feels upon learning of his recall: “James had muscle injuries a few months ago, now he has had small tears. That is why your recovery is faster and more agile. There are no divergences between the medical concepts, but clinically he can play the Copa América ”.

The continental tournament will start on Sunday and the Colombian National Team will open against Ecuador at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiabá.

Also read: Not arriving on time: it would be the reason for the dismissal of James Rodríguez from the Colombian National Team