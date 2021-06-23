Clinical trials in times of pandemic

On the other hand, virtual formats could supplement the various meetings of researchers in person or the steering committee, thus reducing the physical, economic and environmental burden, while increasing speed and flexibility.

Similarly, using social media as an easily accessible communication tool could also help optimize care for patients enrolled in clinical trials. “Nor should we forget the potential of artificial intelligence, as a key to improving the patient experience,” the oncologists say.

More commitment

With numerous societal changes underway, it is an opportunity for a radical transformation in patient participation in clinical trials. “There is scope for deeper engagement with patient and public engagement groups to set the global cancer research agenda”, They explain.

It is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has given a boost to the emerging concept of the virtual or decentralized trial, which is a study without a specific place in which the recruitment of patients is done through methods based on social networks or applications. telemedicine. However, ASCO experts note, “a completely virtual trial is not feasible for most cancer studies, given the need for detailed and often sensitive discussions, especially at the time of informed consent, the administration of intravenous drugs, the realization of medical images and the monitoring of toxicity ”.

Decentralizing some of these elements “could make conventional research more efficient, potentially reducing the burden on the patient and consequent abandonment of clinical trials. At the same time, it would make it possible to optimize the use of medical care resources ”, they point out. The authors consider that these hybrid trials would fall on a spectrum between interventionist and pragmatic or real-world studies.

So things, the next era of clinical trials will require changes in the way oncology services are organized today, with the aim of reducing the number of times that the patient and the personnel of the contracted research organization must go to a certain place in person. “Home visits by skilled nurses, delivery of certain medications to homes, and accurate and timely communication with family physicians or local clinics to perform laboratory tests will likely improve the patient experience.” However, they note, careful coordination will be necessary, which could be a challenge in areas with limited capacities or resources.