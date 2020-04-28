The actual pandemic of the new coronavirus SARS2-CoV constitutes a public health emergency of international importance. The professionals of the Laboratory Medicine They have not been oblivious to everything that is happening in hospitals and health centers and, apart from experiencing the situation with great concern and responsibility, they have been, from the outset, a cornerstone in the correct organization of care.

From the infection diagnosis by virus detection in airway samples to the necessary tests for the correct follow-up, prognosis and aid in therapeutic decision-making or detection of the immunization status of patients, the clinical laboratory is being a key piece in the complicated puzzle of this new situation.

If the proportion of clinical decisions that are based on information from the clinical laboratory is usually two thirds, the percentage rises above that figure in the case of patients with COVID-19, as explained Dr. Antonio Buño, head of the Clinical Analysis Service of Hospital La Paz and vice president of SEQCML.

“The situation has tested the resilience of clinical laboratory professionals, their ability to quickly adapt to new demands and circumstances. We have had to restructure our spaces, our templates, our resources and our activity, all in a short space of time ”, explains Dr. Buño, who adds that all this has been experienced in a context in which laboratories have suffered “A gradual decline in its human and material resources” over the last decades.

Despite this and the consequent concentration of laboratories (fewer laboratories have to face a greater number of tests), the doctor considers that the Laboratory Medicine “It has lived up to the circumstances”, fundamentally “due to the ability to adapt so quickly and the flexibility its professionals have had”. Among the reasons for the “resilience” of Spanish laboratories despite the complexity of the current situation, the expert highlights the learning obtained in previous situations that, although on a smaller scale, shared common elements with the present crisis.

“In this century, we have already witnessed different outbreaks or pandemics of diseases caused by viruses that have represented a significant challenge worldwide, as happened with SARS in 2002; influenza A (H1N1) in 2009, the MERS in 2012 or the recent outbreaks due to the Ebola virus or the Zika virus in 2014. To some extent, these outbreaks have been preparing us and in some hospitals they motivated the protocolization of care for patients with high-lethality diseases that in some way have now been exploited in this pandemic, ”says Dr. Buño.

HIGHER WORKLOAD

In relation to the current situation, it is the laboratory areas related to medical emergency that have seen the workload increase most notably, according to Dr. Álvaro González, head of the Clinical Biochemistry Service of the University of Navarra Clinic and member of the board of directors of the SEQCML. “Among some examples we can mention the need to develop new diagnostic tests, such as ferritin in emergency areas or interleukin 6 for the correct indication of treatment,” he points out.

Dr. González also indicates that Professionals in clinical laboratories have had to learn to interpret the results of certain magnitudes in a new clinical context, such as coagulation tests, with special mention of d-dimer., or to elaborate profiles that help to stratify patients by exploring biomarkers of liver function, myocardial injury, inflammation or infection, among others. “Nor should we forget the fundamental role that point-of-care-testing has played, especially blood gas analyzers in patient care settings, which are so necessary in patients with respiratory pathologies,” adds Dr. González.

LEARNING FOR THE FUTURE

Regarding the lessons that can be drawn from the current situation for the future, Dr. Buño does not want to make predictions, although he does qualify that if we have had several epidemic outbreaks so far this century, some due to viruses very similar to Currently, “it seems reasonable to think that there will be more.”

“What we do have is a moral obligation to learn from our mistakes, which surely will have been, both at the level of international organizations, country, hospital or service, and on a personal level,” said the vice president of SEQCML, who points out that laboratory professionals must know how to reflect “to see what we did well and in which areas we could have done better”.

CHALLENGES FACED BY THE CLINICAL LABORATORY BEFORE EL COVID-19

Dr. Antonio Buño highlights that the clinical laboratory has been able to respond with great speed to the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed on its operation. Among other aspects that the doctor has highlighted for having been assumed in a few weeks, the following stand out:

Review security protocols with the proper use of personal protective equipment and adapt them to laboratory circumstances, in order to preserve the safety of professionals working in clinical laboratories, with special attention to laboratory technicians.

Adapt the organization of services to the change of activity. On the one hand, an important part of habitual activity disappeared due to the low demand for medical needs other than COVID-19, while on the other hand, a growing demand appeared to serve COVID-19 patients. This has forced to readjust circuits, protocols and templates.

Combine this reorganization with professional and logistical help to other hospital locations for multiple tasks, among which stands out the organization of the clinical laboratory of field hospitals.

Launch new tests such as PCR detection of the virus in respiratory samples, measurement of cytokines such as IL-6 or readapting service portfolios in emergency laboratories to measure quantities that offer value in clinical decision-making in patients with COVID-19.

Training in the correct interpretation of results. There is still an authentic explosion of publications where it is important to select the most relevant ones.