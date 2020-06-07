Hidalgo County authorities confirm a coronavirus-related death, bringing the death toll in the county to 12.

This is a 60 year old Alamo resident.

Also, 22 new cases were confirmed, bringing the official figure to a total of 701. Among the new cases is another Hidalgo County employee who works in the purchasing department. Currently, he is isolated in his home.

While the total of hospitalized people remained at 34 due to coronavirus complications. Instead, there are already two people who are still hospitalized in intensive care centers.

Instead, the number of discharged discharges increased. As of June 5, a total of 421 people in Hidalgo County have been discharged.

On the night of June 4, authorities confirmed 45 positive cases of coronavirus, which has been the highest amount recorded in a single day to date.

The 701 confirmed cases in Hidalgo County are broken down as follows:

On March 21, it was when the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Hidalgo County. Since then, the only day that no cases were reported was May 5.

Here is a summary of the coronavirus-related deaths that were confirmed by Hidalgo County authorities:

JUNE 1

Hidalgo County authorities confirmed the eleventh coronavirus-related death on June 1. This is a 60-year-old McAllen resident with medical complications.

MAY 13TH

Two people died after testing positive for the coronavirus, so the number of deaths related to this virus increased to 10 in Hidalgo County. It’s about an Edinburg man in his 50s and a Palmview woman in his 70s. Both had underlying medical conditions that were not disclosed by health authorities.

MAY 9

The eighth death related to this virus was confirmed. This is a man in his Mission 50s with underlying medical conditions.

MAY 4TH

As reported, an Edinburg man in his 50s with underlying medical conditions passed away after contracting coronavirus. There are already seven coronavirus-related deaths in Hidalgo County. This was confirmed on May 4.

28TH OF APRIL

On Tuesday night, April 28, authorities confirmed the sixth coronavirus-related death in Hidalgo County. This is a 71-year-old man with underlying medical conditions.

APRIL 27

Authorities confirmed on the night of April 27 the fifth coronavirus-related death in Hidalgo County.

This is a 63-year-old Alamo man with underlying medical conditions. However, authorities did not specify what conditions he suffered from.

APRIL 22

Authorities confirmed on the night of April 22 the fourth coronavirus-related death in Hidalgo County. This is a 59-year-old Mission woman with underlying medical conditions.

APRIL 16TH

Authorities confirmed on Thursday night, April 16, the third death related to the coronavirus. This is a 77-year-old Mission man with underlying conditions.

APRIL 15

As recently as Wednesday night, April 15, Hidalgo County confirmed the second coronavirus-related death. This is a 66-year-old McAllen man who had underlying medical conditions. However, authorities did not specify what they were.

APRIL 7

Hidalgo County confirmed the first death from coronavirus on Tuesday night, April 7, and is the third confirmed death in the Rio Grande Valley.

This is a 76-year-old man from Alamo who recently tested positive for the virus and had been hospitalized for several weeks with various health problems.

If you have any coronavirus related questions or concerns, you can call 956-292-7765 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturdays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.