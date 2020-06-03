New opening with increases on Wall Street in which the Dow Jones advanced 0.95%, the S&P 500 0.72% and the Nasdaq 0.44%.

With the Dow Jones at 25,987.38 points, the biggest rise in the index is that of American Express, which rebounds 3.70%, ahead of JPMorgan Chase and Boeing, which add 2.80% and 2.63%, respectively.

Conversely, few selective values ​​start the day in red, highlighting the declines of Walmart, 0.15%; Microsoft, 0.11%, and Johnson & Johnson, 0.05%.

The rises of the main indices of the New York Stock Exchange take place after Wall Street closed yesterday’s trading session positively, spurred on for one more day by the reopening of the states and the economic recovery of the country, without the violent riots resulting from the protests against racial injustice having affected the profits of the parquet.

The New York Stock Exchange closed with gains a day in which lInvestors prioritized the return to normality of the economies of many of the states over violent disturbances and protests over the death of African-American citizen George Floyd, who was suffocated to death by a Minneapolis (Minnesota) police officer.

United States President Donald Trump said yesterday that the military should take to the streets of New York to stem the unrest, as the country’s authorities prepared for more protests over the death of an African American in police custody.

Dozens of cities are under curfews. Protesters smashed windows and looted stores in New York, including luxury Fifth Avenue retailers, and set fire to a Los Angeles shopping mall. Four police officers were shot at in St. Louis and one in Las Vegas, who was seriously injured, according to authorities.

On the other hand, the president Trump could meet with his economic advisers this week to look for different alternatives for the new coronavirus aid package.. According to the WSJ, it would be considering approving a tax deduction for tourism or aid to go on vacation and other aid to states with deficits due to the impact of covid-19. The amount of the new package, the fifth, could be around 1 trillion dollars, compared to 3.5 trillion already approved.

At the macro level, the main focus of attention on Wall Street is on May’s US Private Employment Survey.

The US private sector destroyed 2.76 million jobs in May, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to make its way into the US economy, according to a report released Wednesday by ADP. The figure is well below the 9 million destroyed jobs expected by analysts.

On the other side of the Atlantic today the PMIs end of May for services and compound, just like him ISM of services of the same month.

The euro breaks 11-week highs on Wednesday and was looking to extend its bullish streak to a seventh day, while the dollar falls against most currencies as the scenario of more stimuli and hopes of an economic recovery led investors to riskier assets.

In the raw material market, oil prices fall. According to ., the OPEC leader, Saudi Arabia, and Russia have reached a provisional agreement to prolong the current cuts in oil production by a month while increasing pressure on countries that do not comply with the rules to deepen production cuts.

Independent tools and analysis

In Investment Strategies we have developed a series of independent tools and analyzes with which you can benefit from your investments improve your operations and help us remain independent.

In the Premium area, you will find the selection that our analysts have made on the most cyclical sectors and stocks and they behave better right now. In addition to Tools to invest in the short, medium and long term.

Subscribe now for less than 5 euros a month and you have 15 days to try it. You can cancel it without any commitment in case it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Today more than ever, it’s time to support the services you use regularly and you will help us to remain independent.

I want to collaborate