Neither the European Union nor the other six largest CO2 emitters are struggling enough to achieve the climate targets they have set for themselves. This statement is based on an analysis by the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), based in Laxenburg, near Vienna, which agrees to a great extent with the conclusions of other previous reports, but also offers some other details regarding each one of those big emitters.

The results have been published in Nature Communications. The measures already being applied by the nations of the world will suppose, the authors calculate, that in 2030 about five billion fewer carbon dioxide equivalents will be emitted (all estimates have large margins of uncertainty, and henceforth the median values ​​will be given of the estimate). The total amount of CO2 equivalent emitted would still be considerably higher than today: while in 2017 (including the effects of land use change) some 53.5 billion CO2 equivalents were emitted, in 2030, even with the application of these measures, some 60 would be issued, for about 64 if they had not been adopted. And only about 15 percent of the necessary reductions would be achieved so that the temperature does not rise more than two degrees, a percentage calculated with respect to that level of emissions that would have occurred if the measures had not been applied (with the necessary reduction determined at turn for an ideal emission path, based on cost optimization). And to not pass the grade and a half, only 11 percent would be achieved.

Those measures that are already being implemented do not fully fulfill what was promised by the nations under the Paris Agreement. The application of what was promised would reduce emissions until leaving them for 2030 by about 52 billion tons of CO2 equivalent (that is, to return to an amount similar to that of 2017). In order to comply, then, it would be necessary to cut about eight billion more tons compared to what would be achieved with the measures already taken, or around 13 percent.

The study has not been limited to global magnitudes, but has analyzed in detail the situation of each of the seven major world emitters: China, the United States, the European Union, India, Russia, Japan and Brazil. The measures that have already been applied represent reductions with respect to the emissions that would have occurred without applying them of less than ten percent in any of those seven blocks or nations, while the reductions between the emissions foreseen with those measures already applied and those that there would be in 2030 if they kept the promises of Paris, which is very hypothetical, it would be a little less than 20 percent for Europe (less than a billion tons of the eight billion of the global reduction that would be achieved if everyone fulfilled what was promised) and around 30 for the United States (about two billion). So they fall far short of the goals they committed to after the Paris climate conference. Not all nations violate their national goals to the same extent. The European Union, the United States and Brazil are the furthest from their goals, although they are also the ones that have promised the biggest reductions. It should be noted, as the authors note, that data collection was closed in 2017; some further developments in Europe may somewhat correct the conclusions.

But even the reductions that these nations and Europe would achieve if they kept their promises would be too small. Regarding the nearly 60 billion tons of CO2 equivalent that would be emitted in 2030 with the measures that are already being applied, it would be necessary to lower not the eight billion that would cease to be emitted with what was agreed in Paris, but 22 thousand million, a reduction of about 40 percent, not to exceed two degrees of temperature increase, and 28.2 for the one and a half degrees.

A major evaluation of how the Paris Agreement is being implemented is planned for 2023; The results of the IIASA team will also be taken into account. Its researchers point out in the recently published study that further delays in reducing CO2 emissions will make it more difficult to fulfill one’s ambitions, cost more or even be impossible.

Jan Dönges

Reference: “Taking stock of national climate policies to evaluate implementation of the Paris Agreement”, by Mark Roelfsema et al., In Nature Communications 11, article number: 2096 (2020).