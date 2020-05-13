The problems caused by the drought in soybean and corn crops in Rio Grande do Sul impacted the volume of grain production in the country. The 8th Crop Survey 2019/2020, released yesterday (12/05) by the National Supply Company (Conab), indicates a decrease of 0.4%. The harvest was reduced and is now estimated at 250.9 million tons. However, if compared to the 2018/19 harvest, the number is 3.6% higher or 8.8 million tons higher than that harvested last season.

The first harvest crops are practically finished and the completion of production still depends on the climatic behavior of the second harvest crops, which are in an advanced stage of development. In relation to third crop and winter crops, planting is still in progress.

It is worth remembering that farmers continue their activities, taking the necessary care to face the covid-19 pandemic. Regarding the planted area, the estimate is for a growth of 3.5%, or 2.2 million hectares in relation to the past harvest, which means a total of 65.5 million ha.

Soy

THE soy production is estimated at 120.3 million tonnes, a 4.6% gain over the 2018/19 harvest. With the advance of the harvest in Rio Grande do Sul, the lower yield caused by the unfavorable climatic conditions was confirmed.

Corn

With the end of the harvest close, the production of first crop corn is 25.3 million tons, 1.5% lower than the previous harvest. Second crop corn it should have a production of 75.9 million t, with a total area of ​​13.8 million ha, an increase of 7%. Third crop corn is expected to reach a production of 1.17 million tonnes, with a planted area of ​​511.2 thousand ha. For total corn, which is the sum of the three, production is expected to be 102.3 million t with an area of ​​18.5 million ha.

Bean

The production of beans first crop it will be 1.08 million tons, 8.9% higher than the volume produced in the previous period. O second crop beans should reach a production of 1.24 million tons. The harvest is already started. It is estimated a reduction of 0.8% in the cultivated area.

O beans third crop is in the planting phase. The area is estimated at 589.5 thousand hectares, with an increase of 1.5% over the area of ​​the previous harvest. The total bean has a production of 3 million tons and an area of ​​2.9 million ha. Of this total production, 1,900 t are common colored beans, 687,400 t of cowpea and 509,500 t of black common bean.

Cotton

Climatic conditions have favored the development of cotton. This crop should have a production of 2.88 million tons of plume, 3.6% higher than the previous harvest.

Rice

The rice harvest is close to being over. Production is estimated at 10.8 million tons, 3.9% higher than the volume produced in the past harvest. Of these, 9.9 million tonnes in irrigated areas and the remainder in rainfed areas.

Winter crops

On winter crops (oats, canola, rye, barley, wheat and triticale), planting is still in its infancy. There should be a 2% growth in the planted area, with emphasis on wheat. The planting in progress shows good prospects, with growth of 2.4% in the area to be cultivated, 2.1 million hectares in all, and a production of 5.4 million tons.

