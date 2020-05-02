A recent study published in the PNAS magazine reveals that the ice on the Dasuopu Glacier in Tibet contains traces of the large-scale burning of coal that started in the late 18th century in England, the cradle of the Industrial Revolution, some 8,000 kilometers away. of the Asian mountain range. The frozen water in the core of a glacier serves as a climatic record that allows us to reconstruct its history. And, indirectly, that of the atmosphere.

In this case, analyzes reveal abnormal levels of various toxic metals, including cadmium, chromium, nickel, and zinc, which were trapped in ice from 1780, a time that coincides with the appearance of the first steam engines in the Kingdom. United. All these metals have been a by-product of coal burning, the driving force of transportation and factories since the end of the 18th century.

In the future, bioaccumulation (accumulation of chemical substances in living beings) can reach toxic concentrations of metals, dangerous for the tissues of the organisms that live under the glacier.

The study has also revealed that a peak of contamination occurred in the period 1810-1880. The authors believe that this rebound was caused by a series of particularly humid winters, which led to the formation of more ice and snow.

In a previous study, researchers from the same US center had shown that silver mining in Peru had already traced the air in South America 240 years before the start of the Industrial Revolution, during Spanish rule.

2019 has been the second warmest year since measurements have been made. This is indicated by the Copernicus climate change service (C3S). Copernicus is a joint initiative of the European Commission and the European Space Agency that seeks to build an autonomous system of observation (atmospheric, marine, environmental …) of the Earth.

About a million seabirds died between the summer of 2015 and spring of 2016 along the west coast of North America. This has been one of the most massive deaths of these animals ever recorded and, until now, there was no explanation.

A group of scientists from the University of Washington and the US Geological Survey. In the US, they have clarified the drama, published in the magazine Plos One, and they clarify that the culprit was a strange climate phenomenon nicknamed ‘The blob’ (the drop). It is a large area of ​​unusually warm water.

A further abundance of research is found in the scientific reference article ‘Extreme mortality and reproductive failure of common murres resulting from the northeast Pacific marine heatwave of 2014-2016’, Plos One January, 2020

In 2013, a severe ocean heat wave began; intensified during the summer of 2015 due to ‘El Niño’, a powerful climatic phenomenon; and lasted until 2016. This heat wave created ‘The Blob’ in a 1,600 km stretch of the Pacific Ocean that warmed to between 3 and 6 degrees Celsius.

The production of microscopic algae, which feed various animals, fell dramatically. In addition, the heat massively brought out harmful algae along the coast, killing many animals and costing millions of dollars in income from fishing.

According to the study, death was aggravated because warmer temperatures increased the metabolism of predatory fish in the area and competition in the food chain increased. In December 2019 another marine heat wave off the east coast of New Zealand. A bubble so large that it is detectable from space and covers approximately one million kilometers.

The greatest warming against the average for the period 1981-2010 occurred in Alaska and in large areas of the Arctic. Most inland areas recorded above-average temperatures, especially eastern and southern Europe, southern Africa and Australia.

The five warmest years on record are those of the last five years. The 2019 temperature was almost 0.6 ° C warmer than the average for the period between 1981 and 2010.

Another type of crisis, climax, is offered in the world’s largest power. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, enjoyed in his speech on the State of the Union the economic achievements achieved, while attacking all those who cross the border with Mexico illegally, also promising legislation with which to end “free” healthcare for “illegal aliens”.

Trump bragged about reducing the flow of immigrants from Mexico, which he said has decreased 75 percent since last May, and that “As the wall goes up, drug seizures increase and border crossings decrease.”

The president’s speech was marked by visible hostility between Republicans and Democrats during most of his speech, which began with the magnate turning his back on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, when she offered her hand. In response, Pelosi broke Trump’s speech once it was over. An unprecedented and offensive fact to the President of the United States.

Since the December 2016 elections, 2.4 million new jobs have been created. African-American unemployment is at the lowest rate ever recorded, and Hispanic American unemployment has also reached the lowest levels in history.

In addition, as promised 11 months ago, the government has carried out the largest tax reform and largest tax cut in US history, both of which have been a relief to the middle class and small businesses.

Perhaps most importantly, he asked Congress to pass a law to restrict late-term abortions, claiming “that every human life is a sacred gift from God.”

The following day the expected result arrived. The United States Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the wake of a scandal of pressure on Ukraine seeking his electoral benefit.

The reported facts did not merit an impeachment, and if they were shameful or simply without justification, a dismissal at this time was not in the general interest of the country.

Trump, since the procedure began, has seen the approval rating reach the maximum of his presidency (49 percent), according to Gallup, thanks above all to the good progress of the economy. The difference between Trump and Democrat Clinton is that the latter came to fear when his lies were uncovered and he asked for forgiveness. In the end, he was acquitted with the support of some Republicans as well.

Both the US justice and intelligence services have confirmed the Kremlin’s interference, as has the independent investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller. What Mueller did not find is evidence to accuse Trump or his environment of collusion with Russia in this ploy.

Pelosi tore up the copy of the President’s speech in public, still on the rostrum of Congress, a horrible gesture. He also noted that, regardless of the verdict, the Republican “is politically charged forever, no matter what he says or the headlines he shows.”

The revenge strategy that the magnate is going to apply after the expected acquittal has always been present in the calculations of the Democrats when it comes to promoting a similar process. The harshness of the combat will end on November 3, and the society even more polarized.

The impeachment was designed by the fathers of the Constitution to be able to remove the president in case of crimes or serious misdemeanors, and not based on electoral interests outside the general interest of the country he represents.