May 17, 2020 | 5:00 am

The crisis caused by the coronavirus has caused international institutions, professors, and even entrepreneurs to invite the general population to rethink the habits they maintained prior to isolation. One of these habits is that of the constant purchase of “fast fashion” garments, which now faces opposition focused on the circular economy.

The objective is to reduce consumption, waste and pollution from manufacturing processes in different sectors. In the case of fashion, the proposals include basics such as using old garments to make masks, but also more radical alternatives such as clothing rental models.

The Dutch company MUD is one of the pioneers in these initiatives. Its business model is based on the possibility of renting blue jeans for a year, at a cost of 7.5 euros per month (around 195 pesos). At the end of the year, the customer can decide to keep the pants, change them for a new garment or send them back to be recycled.

The company presumes ethical manufacturing processes, with vegan materials and zero environmental impact. In fact, one of the purchase options is to send an old pants to be recycled, and thus obtain a discount on the price of the new garment.

The garments are made in Tunisia by Yousstex, a company that has made up for large companies and that, after the revolution in its country of origin, began a transformation to become “the most ethical alternative in one of the dirtiest industries in the world” .

“What we’re talking about is stopping shipping things to landfills and focusing on finding other ways to maintain value in the economy,” said Jennifer Russell, a professor of circular economy at Virginia Tech, in an interview with the NYT. “When we do that with products and materials, we will be able to counter many of the negative impacts that occur in manufacturing chains.”

The trend has been embraced by other industry players such as Rent the Runway, a company that focuses on renting dresses and suits for special events, and which has also recently ventured into more common garments.

Companies like Fernish even offer furniture for rent, taking advantage of fashion cycles inspired by platforms like Instagram and Pinterest. Each piece of furniture has a monthly cost of between 40 and 50 dollars (between 800 and 1,000 pesos), and the company delivers, collects and cleans the furniture between rents.

Circular strategies are not limited to the consumer industry. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a British NGO promoting sustainability, estimates that using these strategies in five key areas (cement, aluminum, steel, plastic and food) could reduce carbon emissions from their respective industries by around 310 million tons annually.

“Every time we avoid mining something, manufacturing it, or shipping it somewhere, we are reducing the carbon footprint associated with that product or material,” said Russell, who also pointed to these practices as a recent problem. “A hundred years ago this was a matter of common sense.”