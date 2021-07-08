Climate changed the size of the human body (including our brain)

A team of researchers led by the University of Cambridge (United Kingdom) and the University of Tübingen (Germany) has compiled measurements of the size of the brain and the body of more than 300 fossils of the genus or family Homo, to which modern humans, Homo sapiens, they belong. The experts used this data, combined with a reconstruction of Earth’s regional climates from the last million years, and calculated the climate that each fossil would have experienced when it was a living human being.

The results were clear: Climate, particularly temperature, has been the main driver of changes in body size for the past few million years. Colder and harsher climates resulted in larger bodies, while warmer climates were associated with smaller bodies. It is believed that a larger body size would act as a buffer against colder temperatures, since less heat is lost when its mass is large in relation to its surface area.

Our species, Homo sapiens, emerged around 300,000 years ago in Africa (although the genus Homo has been around for much longer and includes Neanderthals and other related extinct species, such as Homo habilis and Homo erectus).

Compared to previous species like Homo habilis, we weigh 50% more and our brains are three times larger. But the factors that have triggered these changes have been the subject of intense debate.

“Our study indicates that climate, particularly temperature, has been the main driver of changes in body size over the past million years,” explains Andrea Manica, a researcher in the Department of Zoology at the University of Cambridge who led the study. “We can see in humans that currently live in warmer climates tend to be smaller and those that live in colder climates tend to be larger. We now know that the same climatic influences have been operating for the last million years, ”he continues.