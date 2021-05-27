Climate change: why the world is at risk of reaching a temperature limit soon

It is increasingly likely that a key global temperature limit is reached in one of the next 5 years.

A new study notes that By 2025 there is a 40% chance that at least one year will be 1.5 ° C warmer than the pre-industrial temperature level.

That’s the lower of the two temperature limits set by the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The study, published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), is based on models from the UK Met Office and involved researchers in 10 countries, including the United States and China.

In the previous decade, the probability of reaching the 1.5 ° C threshold in one year had been estimated at only 20%.

The new assessment places that risk at 40%.

Leon Hermanson, a senior scientist at the UK Met Office, told the BBC that comparing projected temperatures to 1850-1900 shows a clear increase.

“What this means is that we are approaching 1.5 ° C, we are not there yet, but we are getting closer.”

“Time is running out for the energetic actions that are needed now ”, added.

Several decades

The researchers note that even if one of the next five years is 1.5 ° C above the pre-industrial level, it will be a temporary situation.

Due to natural climatic variability, the next few years may be a bit colder.

And it could be another decade or two or more before the 1.5 C limit is permanently crossed.

The Paris Agreement established as objectives keep the rise in global mean temperature to no more than 2 ° C and try not to exceed 1.5 ° C. The agreement is understood to refer to increases over a long period of time rather than a single year.

Joeri Rogelj, director of research at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College in London, stated that “the reference of 1.5 ° C in the Met Office study should not be confused with the limit of 1.5 in the Paris Agreement.”

“The Paris objectives refer to global warming, that is, the increase in temperature of our planet once we equalize the variations from one year to another,” he explained.

“Therefore, a single year reaching 1.5 ° C does not mean that Paris limits are violated, but it is very bad news“Said Rogelj.

“It tells us once again that climate action to date is totally insufficient and emissions must urgently be reduced to zero to stop global warming. “

California fires. The WMO Secretary General said the results of the new research are “more than just statistics”. (Photo: Reuters)

A landmark report by the UN climate panel in 2018 highlighted how the impacts of climate change are much more severe when the temperature rise exceeds 1.5 ° C.

For the moment, projections suggest that even with recent promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the world its Tá in way to heat up to 3 ° C.

WMO Secretary General Professor Petteri Taalas said the results of the new research are “more than just statistics”.

“This study shows, with a high level of scientific skill, that we are getting measurably and inexorably closer to the lower target of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.”

“It’s another wake-up call that the world needs to accelerate commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.”

Professor Ed Hawkins, a climate scientist at the University of Reading in England, told me that if the new forecast is shown to be correct “it does not mean that we have exceeded the limit of the Paris Agreement.”

Hawkins noted that two individual months in 2016 saw a 1.5 ° C rise.

“As the climate warms, we will have more months above 1.5 ° C, then a sequence of them, then a whole year on average above 1.5 and then two or three years and then practically every years, ”said Professor Hawkins.

Landslide in Peru. “As the weather warms, the effects will get worse and worse,” Hawkins noted. (Photo: Getty Images)

The scientist emphasized that 1.5 ° C “is not a magic number that we should avoid.”

“It is not the edge of a cliff, it is more of a slope that we are already sliding on and, as the climate warms, the effects will get worse and worse ”.

“We have to establish a line that should not be crossed to try to limit the increase in temperature. But we clearly have to recognize that we are seeing the effects of climate change already here in the UK and around the world, and these effects will continue to be more and more severe ”.

The Met Office report was released four months before the UN climate change summit, COP26, which will take place in Glasgow in November.

The summit aims to get governments to set more ambitious goals to tackle the climate crisis.

