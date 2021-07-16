Climate change, the greatest concern of Europeans ahead of the covid

07/16/2021 at 9:05 AM CEST

Climate change is the biggest concern of Europeans. They believe it is the most serious problem facing the world, according to the results of a recent Eurobarometer survey. More than nine in ten respondents consider climate change to be a serious problem (93%), and almost eight in ten (78%) consider it very serious.

However, the differences are notable between the Member States: while in Sweden (43%), Denmark (35%) and the Netherlands (34%) a significant percentage rank climate change as the biggest problem worldwide, this figure is much lower in countries like Bulgaria (5%), Romania and Italy (both 7%). In Spain, this figure was 16%, slightly below the EU average (18%).

The report begins by examining the perceptions of Europeans on climate change. For the first time since this question was included in the survey, they identify climate change as the most serious problem facing the world as a whole.

Thus, climate change was considered the most serious challenge that the world must face (18%), followed by poverty, hunger and the lack of drinking water, and the spread of infectious diseases (both 17%); the economic situation (14%) and the deterioration of nature (7%).

In addition, another important group, close to half, considers that the climate emergency is the second most serious problem facing the world – behind poverty, hunger and the lack of drinking water -, but ahead of the spread of infectious diseases.

A surprising result

A surprising resultThe survey authors consider this to be a “surprising result& rdquor; in the current context of the covid pandemic. And that shows “the high level of concern about climate change despite the greatest serious global health crisis in decades”.

In fact, the proportion of Europeans who think climate change is a very serious problem has been stable since 2019, at almost eight out of ten.

The second part of the report explores the views of Europeans on the need to act against climate change. More than half of those surveyed believe that national governments (63%), business and industry (58%), and the EU (57%) are responsible for tackling global warming in Europe.

Following the trend observed between 2017 and 2019, the proportion of respondents mentioning each of the six listed players has increased, especially those who choose the EU and companies and industry.

Similarly, national, regional governments and local authorities have seen a significant increase in mentions since 2019). What’s more, Almost two thirds of Europeans say they have personally acted against climate change in the six months prior to the consultation. It is the highest level since 2011.

A more specific description of the actions taken to combat climate change reveals that almost all Europeans, 96%, have taken at least one action that helps to tackle global warming.

Three-quarters have reduced their waste and periodically separated it for recycling, while about six out of ten have reduced their consumption of disposable items whenever possible.

Green alternatives to cars

Green alternatives to carsAmong the actions to counteract climate change that have lost ground since 2019, the regular use of ecological alternatives to private cars stands out especially. The study authors believe that it may be a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The attitudes of Europeans towards the fight against climate change and the transition to clean energy are dealt with in the third chapter of the report. Most see the fight against climate change as “An opportunity & rdquor; both for citizens for the European economy.

Nearly nine out of ten respondents agree that addressing climate change must be a priority to improve public health, and more than six in ten believe that adaptation to the adverse impacts of climate change can have positive effects for EU citizens.

In economic matters, a large majority of those consulted think that technologies can help create new jobs and which will lead to innovation that will make EU companies more competitive.

The vast majority of Europeans argue that reducing fossil fuel imports from outside the EU will increase energy security and benefit the Union economically.

In this context, there is also widespread agreement that there must be a increased public financial support for the transition to clean energy sources, and that the cost of the damage caused by climate change is much higher than the investment needed for a green transition.

The report also analyzes views on the responsibilities of national governments and the EU in tackling climate change. Three-quarters of Europeans think their government is not doing enough to address the climate emergency.

Minimize greenhouse gas emissions

Minimize greenhouse gas emissionsSimilarly, almost nine out of ten respondents believe that it is important for both their national government and the European Union to set ambitious targets for increase the amount of renewable energy used by 2030. And the same proportion think that both their government and the EU should provide support to increase energy efficiency levels by 2030.

Plus: Nine out of ten Europeans agree that greenhouse gas emissions should be kept to a minimum, with remaining emissions offset to make the EU economy is climate neutral by 2050.

Three-quarters of those surveyed also think that the money from the economic recovery plan should be invested primarily in the new green economy, rather than in the traditional economy based on fossil fuels.

The Eurobarometer survey was conducted among 26,669 citizens of the 27 EU Member States between March 15 and April 14 of this year.

