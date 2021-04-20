Climate change: the best solution to combat global warming that you may not have heard of

All over the world, teams of people are working to find and destroy hidden sources of greenhouse gases, preventing them from damaging the planet.

Some of the gases used in refrigeration equipment have great potential to be more damaging to global warming than carbon dioxide.

On the outskirts of Guatemala City, Angel Toledo runs a waste recycling company that deals with metal, plastic and glass.

During the past three years, he also began dealing with refrigerant gases, which contribute to climate change.

Toledo extracts gases from household appliances, such as refrigerators, using refrigerant recovery machines.

Then he transfers them to a huge tank that when full is transported to another site to be destroyed.

Is about a tangible measure with which Toledo helps to collaborate in the fight against global warming.

“I feel fulfilled,” he says.

“I have had this plant for 16 years in which I dealt with plastic, glass and other waste, but I have been working with refrigerants for the last three years”, details the program “39 Ways to Save the Planet” (39 ways to save the planet). planet) from BBC Radio 4.

“I feel that it is a dream to help the environment by preventing these gases from reaching the atmosphere. It is ecstasy to be able to help the planet through this work. It is very important to me ”, he adds.

“The Ghostbusters”

But not everyone disposes of refrigerant containers or refrigerators the right way.

“Unfortunately, you see a lot of that. One of the biggest challenges we face is having to change that habit. You see many of the cylinders on the street, ”explains Toledo.

People “Releases gases when they are maneuvering the equipment or cylinders and these go into the atmosphere”, describes.

Workers make sure that gases used in old appliances are disposed of safely. (Photo: BBC)

Ángel is part of a group of people who work to prevent these gases from causing damage to the planet.

Teams at Tradewater, a globally funded company fighting climate change, are working around the world negotiating with governments, private companies and individuals to find ways to find, protect and destroy gases safely.

These teams are jokingly known as “the Ghostbusters”, due to the way their film counterparts trapped troublesome ghosts and stored them together in large “containment units.”

So they doggedly track, trap and destroy stubborn gases before they can escape and wreak havoc on the weather.

They are also sometimes referred to as “cold hunters”.

Dangerous gases

Almost all the refrigerators and air conditioning units They use a gas to transfer heat or cold inside the unit.

This gas is a great insulator, very useful in a refrigerator but not for the atmosphere.

A worker from Ángel Toledo’s company extracts refrigerant gases from an old appliance. (Photo: BBC)

During the last century, the most widely used gases were chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs).

But when they were found to be causing a hole in the ozone layer in the 1980s, they were banned by the Montreal Protocol.

Some of them were also potent greenhouse gases: one, called R12 (a CFC) had a potential to increase global warming nearly 10,000 times that of CO2.

A single 30-pound canister of this gas contained the equivalent of 131 tons of CO2 in terms of its global warming potential. This is the equivalent of an average UK car that travels just over a million kilometers.

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) were incorporated as substitutes and helped save the ozone layer.

But some early HFCs were, like the ozone-depleting gases banned by the Montreal Protocol, powerful greenhouse gases.

Today’s legal cooling gases are better, but they still have a potential to cause global warming many times greater than carbon dioxide.

Scientists estimate that by eliminating HFCs, global warming could be reduced by around half a degree Celsius.

Where to look

Tradewater looks for intact gas tanks, refrigerators, or industrial chillers that are often kept in old warehouses and waste disposal sites.

Sometimes, however, the team arrives too late and only finds perforated tanks, corroded pipes, and gases that were released long ago.

“These gases are everywhere, in refrigeration equipment that is in use or in disuse, but also in huge arsenals of unused material that were bought and never used, or confiscated when they were illegally imported into a country many years ago ”, describes María Gutiérrez, director of programs Tradewater Internationals.

Gas tanks, intact refrigerators, or industrial chillers are often kept in old warehouses and waste disposal sites. (Photo: BBC)

These chemicals are in a legal gray area so they are often hidden as owners hope to sell them in the future.

Sometimes the scrap value of the can can lead to the gas being released and the metal being sold.

Tradewater says its global gas recoveries have already prevented the equivalent of 4-5 million tons of CO2 from reaching the atmosphere, but the work continues.

“We are only scratching the surface. There is much more out there, ”says Gutiérrez.

You are interested in:

“The United States should prepare for more intense winter storms,” ​​say climate experts

The temperature on Earth increased due to the “clean” air caused by the pandemic

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!