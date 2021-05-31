Climate change is responsible for 37% of heat deaths

More than a third of annual heat deaths worldwide are due to man-made climate change. This alarming figure comes from a study published this Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

The researchers drew on data from 732 locations in 43 countries, between 1991 and 2018, to calculate the number of deaths related to elevated temperatures due to climate change above the recommended limits for human health, which varies by location.

For the study, they classified the weather conditions into two scenarios. One of them grouped emissions caused by human activity and another with natural emissions. This made it possible to highlight the human influence on temperature.

Data analysis revealed that el 37% of heat-related deaths in the sites studied are attributed to man-made climate change. Also, that more than 50% of this is concentrated in South and West Asia (Iran and Kuwait), South East Asia (Philippines and Thailand) and Central and South America.

The World Health Organization, for its part, indicates that around 166,000 people died from heat-related causes between 1998 and 2017. That is, more people than ever have been exposed to high temperatures due to climate change in recent years. decades.

An effect of climate change that could be prevented

The study published in Nature did not cover the impact of heat from climate change around the world. The researchers note that they did not have enough data from Africa and South Asia to include them. Still, one of the researchers, Dr. Clare Goodess from the University of East Anglia, points out that the conclusions are “scientifically sound and alarming”.

“It is a kind of call to action to prevent or try to mitigate the potential effects that, of course, will be much greater in the future as global warming continues. The main message is: you don’t have to wait until 2050 to see increases in heat-related deaths. ‘ Antonio Gasparrini, lead author of the study and professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Dr. Ana Vicedo-Cabrera from the University of Bern indicates that heat-related deaths “are preventable” because climate change is directly man-made. He also points out that they are not the only problem related to heat. Hospital admissions caused by cardiovascular or respiratory complications are also added.

