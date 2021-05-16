Climate change is making space debris worse | Life

If you think space junk and climate change are unrelated, we could be in serious trouble in a few decades.

Space debris is already a problem, and climate change is already a problem, and when both are one of the main concerns for the existence of the human being during the next decades, it is that things have not been doing well at all.

And we have already talked about climate change, about the hundreds of species that are disappearing year after year, the increase in temperatures or the melting of the poles, but about what little had been said until now, is that climate change seems to be making space junk worse.

According to a latest report, the increase in carbon dioxide levels in the upper atmosphere is causing its density to decrease, and this is another consequence of climate change.

This fact means that the space debris that would have to disintegrate in the upper atmosphere might not be like that, they report from The New York Times. This can worsen the space debris problem where thousands of pieces of debris are orbiting the Earth.

One of those responsible for the study, Hugh lewis, an expert on space debris at the University of Southampton in England, told The New York Times that “the numbers surprised us. There is cause for alarm ”.

They report that if less space debris is burned in our atmosphere over the next 40 years, the presence of these objects in orbit could be multiplied by 50.

All this debris usually burns in the upper atmosphere, and climate change by making it less dense, can cause problems, and we are not only talking about space debris, but even other objects such as meteorites that could enter our planet more easily.