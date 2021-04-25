Climate change is altering the tilt of our planet | Life

Human activity is moving the poles of the Earth much faster, and that is one more problem to add related to climate change.

Our planet is alive, and yet the poles of the Earth are moving, something quite normal. What is not normal is that climate change and human use of water are literally moving the poles of our planet much faster.

New research suggests that, in just decades, climate change and also human use of water are giving a considerable boost to the wandering of the Earth’s poles. Now an investigation published by the magazine Geophysical Research Letters shows that climate change is drastically accelerating the tilt on our planet, with water playing an especially important role in weight distribution on Earth.

As reported by Space.com, as the polar ice caps have melted, along with other impacts of climate change, it is causing the tilt of the planet’s rotation to be changing dramatically over the past decades, faster than usual. .

For this new research, scientists have focused on changes in the Earth’s tilt in the 1990s, before satellite data existed. Now, researchers have turned to water observations, measurements of ice loss, and statistics on groundwater from human use, to combine them in a new study of how the poles move.

What is worrying about this study is that it concludes that Between 1995 and 2020, the speed of movement of the poles has increased about 17 times compared to the average speed between 1981 and 1995, according to the American Geophysical Union.

So by combining the polar drift data with the water data, the researchers showed that most of the movement of the poles was triggered by the loss of water from the polar regions, with less contribution from the loss of water in others. regions where humans extract groundwater for use.

Climate change will hit some areas of the planet more violently than others, especially developing countries and the poorest areas.

“The findings offer a clue to study climate-driven polar motion in the past,” he says. Suxia Liu, a hydrologist with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and corresponding author of the new study, in the AGU statement.