“Climate change is also a social issue”

Recognition of the threats posed by climate change is driving the transition to a low-carbon economy. Support for the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) demonstrate this shift in awareness. Many countries, sectors and companies depend less on fossil fuels and develop cleaner and more renewable energy sources.

All industries require energy, which means that the move from fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives will have a major global impact. However, environmental and social issues are inextricably linked. Left unchecked, climate change will have a palpable negative effect on human lives. According to the manager, climate change is a human rights issue as well as an environmental one.

Investors should promote a “just transition” to minimize risks and maximize opportunities. The goal is to ensure that everyone shares the benefits of the transition to a low-carbon world, including workers, communities and consumers. This means combining urgent action to address climate change with a continuous focus on decent work, reducing inequality and defending human rights. Here, manager Aberdeen Standard Investments, outlines some key areas that investors should be aware of.

Vulnerable workers

One of the main concerns of the transition to a low-carbon economy is the effect it will have on workers. As energy sources change, some jobs will become obsolete and new ones will be created. The shift to cleaner energy sources will create jobs in areas such as infrastructure and transportation. But workers in high-carbon industries need support to recycle or relocate to new areas.

If we leave the workers on the sidelines, the economic and social effects can be significant. These impacts can include higher unemployment, higher welfare demands, and poor health. However, history has shown that a successful and inclusive transition is possible. The Ruhr in Germany, for example, used to depend on the coal industry. Since then it has been restructured to become a key center for industry, technology and environmental research.

This transition can also put additional pressure on supply chain workers. For example, a significant part of the world’s cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Yet child labor and human rights have long been a concern in this country. Cobalt is a critical component of batteries, which are essential for electronic vehicles. There is a risk that abuses in the cobalt supply chain will increase as demand for cobalt grows. However, also there is an opportunity to take advantage of this increased demand to improve standards and create more stable and sustainable supply chains.

Land rights and community consent

Over the years, the extractive industry has acquired a bad reputation for exploiting the communities in which it operates. This can lead to conflict between communities and lead to project delays, closures, and business losses. As renewable energy operations move into this space – using land to build wind farms or hydroelectric plants, for example – it is important to ensure that respect for human rights is prioritized. Operators must use appropriate methods to obtain land rights and community consent.

Enthusiasm to improve environmental standards can cause companies and governments to overlook human rights. This could leave the renewable energy sector with the same reputational and operational costs that extractive industries have historically experienced. On the other hand, renewable energy companies can learn from the challenges they have faced in the past and the ways in which others have managed to maintain relationships with the community. This would allow them to apply best practices and take advantage of business opportunities.

Access to energy

Responding to climate change requires a global transition to low-carbon energy sources. But it must also be recognized that countries and regions will move forward at different rates and seek different types of low-carbon solutions. These differences may be due to various sources, such as infrastructure problems, the lack of suitable conditions for renewables or cost pressure.

The consumer is a key player in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Maintaining access to energy must be a priority, not only through infrastructure and networking, but also through fair and affordable pricing strategies. For energy companies, this has a direct effect on their business strategy and financial viability.

Food safety

There is a narrow link between the food and energy sectors. Food production and distribution represents around 30% of world energy consumption. Mechanization and industrialization of the food industry have increased the use of electricity, but have also greatly improved efficiency and distribution capacity. The shift to renewable energy sources for food production could offer significant opportunities. Among them, the reduction of carbon emissions and operating costs, and the decoupling of food prices from oil prices.

The transition to a low-carbon economy is essential for the long-term future of the environment and society. The human effects of the transition could be considerable. According to the manager, investors should try to influence and invest in companies that promote a “just transition.” This could improve long-term risk-return profiles, while ensuring a more sustainable and inclusive future for all of us.