Antarctica evokes images of boundless white vastness, but algal blooms are giving parts of the frozen continent an increasingly greenish hue.

Warming temperatures caused by climate change are helping the formation and spread of “green snow”, which is so proliferating in some places that it is visible from space, according to new research published on Wednesday .

Although the presence of algae in Antarctica has been observed by expeditions from ancient times, such as that carried out by British explorer Ernest Shackleton, its full range was unknown.

Now, using data collected for more than two years by the European Space Agency’s Sentinel 2 satellite, along with on-site observations, a research team from the University of Cambridge and the British Institute of Antarctica created the first algae flowering map off the coast of Antarctic Peninsula.

“Now we have a reference to where the algae blooms are and we can see if the blooms will start to decrease, as the models indicate in the future,” Matt Davey, from the Department of Plant Sciences at Cambridge University, told ..

Moss and lichen are considered the dominant photosynthetic organisms in Antarctica, but the new mapping found 1,679 algae blooms, which are an essential component of the continent’s ability to capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

“Antarctic algae blooms are roughly equivalent to the amount of carbon being emitted by 875,000 average gasoline car trips in the UK,” said Davey. “It sounds like a lot, but in terms of the global carbon budget, it’s insignificant.”

