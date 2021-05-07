Climate change has changed the axis of the Earth

Since the 1990s there has been a change in the movement of the poles, something that, according to the latest study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, is due to the melting of glaciers due to global warming.

The Earth rotates around an axis, like a spinning top

The locations of the north and south poles are not static and immutable places on our planet.. The axis around which the Earth rotates, or more specifically the surface from which the invisible line that connects the northern and southern geographic poles of the planet emerges, you are always moving due to processes that scientists do not fully understand. And this is exactly what has happened in the last three decades as a result of global warming, It has melted hundreds of billions of tons of ice from the poles, especially the north pole.

According to scientists, since 1980, the position of the two poles has shifted about 4 meters. Doesn’t that sound like a lot? Although this modification does not affect our lives or the normal course of nature, on a global level it is another testimony of the power that humanity is having over planet Earth. Our impact is so profound that we have even been changing without realizing the very axis on which the Earth rotates.

The researchers examined the phenomenon of polar wandering, in which the Earth’s north and south magnetic poles drift around the planet’s surface which, although known to be driven by many factors, other elements also contribute, such as effects anthropogenic (man-made) climate change.

“The faster melting of ice under global warming was the most likely cause of the reversal of polar drift in the 1990s“explains lead researcher Shanshan Deng from the Institute of Geographical Sciences and Natural Resources Research in China.