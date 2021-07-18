Climate change drowns the world in heat and storms

While the pacific coast in USA and the British columbia in Canada they are drowned by a heat wave, eastern Europe is washed away by devastating floods: these are the most recent effects of the climate change.

Yes it’s climate change

Extreme weather events that leave more than 200 dead in North America and more than 125 in the Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

The heat wave that raised the thermometers almost 50 degree centigrade It is an event that without the effects of global warming would have a 1 in 1,000 chance of occurring, according to recent studies.

While the storms and floods in Europe they have been considered phenomena that have not been seen in this region in at least 500 years, a specialist meteorologist told The New York Times.

The contrasts in the climate that are increasingly notorious, destructive and that already put the security of the world population at risk.

Why is it important to take care of the environment?

The human footprint

A study recently published by the World Weather Attribution found that extreme weather events have a causal relationship with the human footprint on the planet.

The study focused on the heat wave that affects the west coast of the US Pacific and Canada, which it pointed out has a relationship with climate change induced by the human activity.

Without the noticeable effects of climate change, this phenomenon it would have been at least 150 times weirder.

The scientists responsible for the research pointed out that the accelerating effects of global warming on the climate take us into “unknown territory.”

Historical floods

Europe faces a devastating summer with more than 100 deaths and hundreds of missing people and homeless, according to a . report.

Villages in the Cologne and Bonn regions are hit hard by torrential storms, the area most affected by extreme weather.

In some areas of Germany the extreme weather was such that records show that in some towns the total amount of rainfall for a month fell in a single day.

According to specialists, floods in Germany they are related to a change in current that brought waters that remained in the sea into the country.

“It is a sad certainty that these extreme phenomena will determine our day to day more and more frequently in the future,” he said. Armin laschet, Prime Minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

