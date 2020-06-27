Researchers point out that global warming may have caused the largest dust storm in the Sahara in the past sixty years

He global warming may have caused the biggest storm in Sahara dust of the last sixty years, which after having covered the Caribbean and Central America begins to arrive in Florida, says Joseph Prospero, a scientist who has spent decades studying this type of phenomenon.

“It is curious that this particular phenomenon occurs when the highest temperatures have been recorded in the northwest of Africa. It is very possible that climate change and global warming affect and increase the amount of dust that is transported throughout the planet, ”said the professor emeritus of atmospheric sciences at the University of Miami.

He dust from the Sahara desert It is a phenomenon that occurs throughout the year, due to the combination of heat, the aridity of the terrain and the appearance of strong winds.

This time the dust ran over 5 thousand kilometers until reaching the coasts of the southern United States thanks to a series of winds from the Iberian Peninsula that transferred a large concentration of particles to “the Sahara layer”, located about four kilometers high.

Prospero assured that “this is the most intense storm ever seen” In different parts of Florida, the sun “will not affect directly and the sky will become softer and warmer colors,” he says.

“These hazy skies they are not clouds, but the presence of the dust of the Sahara on our area. This can be easily seen in the satellite images visible as light brown stripes directed by the high surface pressure on the southeastern United States, “said Friday the Talahasse National Weather Service after posting a photo on their networks.

Dust first reached the coastal area of ​​the Gulf of mexico but it has been moving east and experts like Prospero or the specialized portal AccuWeather do not rule out that move to the northeast and reach other states beyond Florida.

Positive and negative

This phenomenon, which is “habitual” in the U.S During the months of June and July, it has given the Atlantic basin a break in recent days, where a hurricane season has already begun that this year is expected to be “more active than usual.”

“These types of storms become a complex system and there is already evidence and studies that show that dry and hot air from the Sahara layer and dust can soften the strength of tropical cyclones, “added the professor at the University of Miami.

The incidence of this atmospheric event usually decreases as the summer progresses, since “these storms they tend to deviate towards the south ”, which favors the peak moment of the cyclones.

The particles they carry are also beneficial for fertilization from the soil by providing iron and nutrients from completely clean air that has not been contaminated at any time.

However, Not all that glitters is gold.

Prospero recognizes that this type of particles can also “ carry health consequences“Although this is a subject that has been little studied given the difficulty of individually analyzing these phenomena without taking into account the polluting elements present in the air.

Normally air quality standards indicate that the lungs can absorb the smallest dust particles from 2.5 micrometers in diameter, while all those that are less than ten micrometers enter our nostrils and the trachea.

Two types of particles that the African dust has in a great concentration, reason why “it supposes a great problem for health of those with respiratory problems”.

In this case the Sahara dust arrives in Florida during the week in which cases of COVID-19 they are experiencing a real rebound, with record numbers of almost 9 thousand infected daily.

Being COVID-19 a disease that especially affects the respiratory tract, “The powder will not help anyone at all” who already has such problems.

With information from .