Climate change could cause birds to migrate out of time

Different investigations

According to Kasper Thorup, a researcher at the University of Copenhagen, birds expect migration areas to be green when they arrive because for hundreds of years it has been. However, due to the climate crisis these areas could not be so green in the future.

On the other hand, an analysis prepared by the researchers indicated that birds make long trips guided by their innate knowledge of the availability of resources. But, at the end of this century, changes in land use (among other factors) may prevent birds from finding enough food.

However, this study is the first step to understand how birds migrate, which is essential to be able to protect them. Therefore, the priority of the researchers, as they have argued, will be identify critical points or relevant areas that birds depend on during long trips.