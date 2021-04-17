Climate Change Could Affect Your Favorite Cup Of Coffee, Study Finds | Life

It is likely that that variety of coffee that you like so much, you will not be able to enjoy in a few decades.

For many, drinking coffee is a religion, and they cannot miss their favorite cup of coffee every morning before work or college, a habit that could be affected by climate change. making high-quality coffee tasting virtually disappear.

Coffee is one of those very common foods that could soon become luxury items because of climate change, and that is what a new study says that a changing climate could reduce the areas suitable for the production of specialty or high-quality coffee.

The research, published in Scientific Reports, via Ecowatch, exposes a study that focuses mainly on the regions of Ethiopia, which is the largest coffee-producing nation in all of Africa, pointing out that different climates could change the flavors of specialty coffee. For this, the researchers analyzed as 19 different climatic factors, among which the average temperatures and rainfall levels stand out, could affect the cultivation of five different types of specialty coffees in the future.

This has yielded a really worrying conclusion for those areas specializing in the cultivation of high-quality coffee, which could be reduced in the future, making this special coffee that you drink every morning, no longer within your reach in a few decades. .

And it is that the coffee profiles, they point out in the study, are based on specific weather patterns for their flavors, acidity levels and fragrances. One of the most affected coffees would be the Yirgacheffe variety, which is grown in southeastern Ethiopia, and which could lose more than 40% of its growing area by the end of the century.

But all this is not exclusive to the studied region of Ethiopia, but the mountainous regions of coffee growing in Colombia, where temperatures are warming 0.5 ° F every decade, could be affecting coffee production in that country. .

Researchers advise these specialized coffee growing areas to include improved agroforestry systems to maintain canopy temperatures, ensuring that these specialized varieties, which could be a luxury item in the future, are not lost.