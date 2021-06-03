The consequences that include the effects of climate change on people’s health open up a range of areas to be faced that is becoming more and more extensive. In this sense, respiratory diseases are one of the challenges that society faces due to the impact of air pollution or increased extreme temperatures.

For these reasons, the fifth meeting ‘Greentalks’, organized by Very interesting and Medical Gazette, puts the focus on climate change and respiratory diseases.

The virtual debate, which has the support from Fundamed and GSK, will be held at 12:30 in the morning, the next Tuesday, June 8. The meeting will be broadcast online, through Muy Interesante’s Twitter account, and on YouTube.

This fifth meeting will put special interest in the asthma approach, a disease that affects about 300 million people, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, 18 percent of asthmatic patients in Western Europe suffer from severe asthma and half of them lack adequate control, according to data from the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR).

In Spain, in economic terms, severe asthma represents 50 percent of the total expenditure on asthma treatment and represents an annual incremental healthcare cost per patient of 11,703 euros, in the worst cases.

In this context, the increase in temperatures can also cause an increase in ozone levels and other air pollutants, as well as the levels of pollen or other allergens that can trigger an increase in the burden of respiratory diseases.