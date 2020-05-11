Scientists have long known that rising global mean temperatures are expanding the geographic presence of vector-borne diseases, such as malaria and dengue, as transmitting animals are thus adapting to larger areas. The link between respiratory diseases, like the flu and COVID-19, and a warmer planet is less clear. But there are scientists who are concerned that climate change may alter the relationship between our body’s defenses and those pathogens. These modifications could include the adaptation of microbes to a warming world, changes in the way viruses and bacteria interact with the animals that host them, and a weakened human immune response.

The immune system is our natural defense against pathogens. When a respiratory pathogen, like the new SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, enters the body through the airways, it damages cells by taking over their machinery and making more copies of itself. The injured cells release signaling proteins, cytokines, that communicate with other parts of the body to activate an immune response against invading aliens.

Mammals have developed another, more basic defense against pathogens: a high body temperature relative to their environment. As a result of this change, many microbes that are adapted to cooler temperatures cannot withstand the heat of a mammal’s body.

“Many organisms present in the environment cannot survive 37 degrees,” the standard of normal temperature for a normal human body, says Arturo Casadevall, professor of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “Thus, our body temperature becomes a thermal barrier that protects us against many organisms.”

The higher environmental temperatures expected with climate change could, however, favor pathogens that the human body will have a harder time fighting. In an article published in mBIO in 2019, Casadevall and his collaborators described a drug-resistant fungus (Candida auris) that was first found in a person in 2009 and that has appeared in three people over the last ten years. continents. The common denominator for these onset episodes was temperature, the researchers say. The finding, they point out, could be the first example of a fungus that adapts to a higher temperature and breaks the human thermal barrier.

But a fungus, which doesn’t need a host to reproduce, is very different from a virus, for example, SARS-CoV-2. That virus is believed to have leaped from bats into humans (both warm-blooded hosts), possibly by way of an intermediate animal. If cold-blooded creatures started to adapt to warmer conditions, they could trigger a ton of new pathogens that people might not be immune to.

Imagine that it is hotter in the world and that lizards adapt to living at temperatures very close to ours. Then their viruses would adapt to higher temperatures, “says Casadevall. “Our defense has two pillars: temperature and advanced immunity. In a warming world, we can lose the temperature pillar if [los patógenos] they adapt to temperatures close to ours ».

This problem could be exacerbated by moving species to historically colder climates and higher altitudes as the world warms up. In a study published in Science in 2017, researchers calculated that, on average, terrestrial species are moving toward the poles at a speed of 17 kilometers per decade, and marine species, at 72 kilometers per decade. This rearrangement of species by the planet could result in animals that harbor disease-causing microorganisms living alongside those that would not normally harbor them, thus creating new transmission routes.

A warmer world could also have an effect on the other defense mechanism of people: the immune system. It’s not new to researchers that factors like sleep deprivation and stress can weaken you. Last year, in a study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA, scientists in Tokyo found that heat also reduced mice’s immune response to the flu virus. They infected healthy mice with influenza A virus, one of the two major types of viruses that cause seasonal influenza epidemics in people. Before infecting them, they locked the mice for seven days in one or the other of three areas, one at four degrees of temperature, another at 22 and another at 36; after infection, they followed four degrees or 36 degrees. The study authors found that the immune systems of mice exposed to the highest room temperature did not fight the virus as effectively as the other groups.

Specifically, they observed that mice in the warmer environment ate less than those in the cooler enclosures and lost ten percent of their body weight, occurring in the first 24 hours of being exposed to higher temperatures. “People often lose their appetite when they feel bad,” says study author Takeshi Ichinohe, an associate professor at the University of Tokyo in a press release. “If someone stops eating long enough for a nutritional deficit to develop, their immune system may be weakened and the likelihood that they will become ill again will increase.” When Ichinohe and his collaborator Miyu Moriyama, then at the University of Tokyo, supplemented the mice with sugar or short-chain fatty acids (normally produced by intestinal bacteria), the animals were able to display a normal immune response.

Ellen F. Foxman, an assistant professor in the Yale School of Medicine Laboratory of Medicine and Immunology, who was not involved in the study, believes that caution should be exercised before directly binding the mice’s heat and immune responses. “Temperature had an effect on the behavior of the mice, which had an effect on immunity,” and the mice “did not form as good an antiviral immune response with this particular type of influenza infection,” he says. Quite the contrary, Foxman’s own study, published in 2015 in PNAS, showed that higher temperatures encouraged the very first steps of the immune response in the fight against a cold virus; lower temperatures, on the other hand, depressed her.

Researchers at the University of Tokyo wondered if the weakened immune response they observed in their study was the result of a nutritional deficit or that heat altered the activity of certain genes. And they say more experiments are needed. However, it is possible that climate change disrupts the human immune response, either due to the direct effect of a higher temperature, or indirectly, due to its effects on global food availability, a situation that a 2019 report points to. of the Intergovernmental Group on Climate Change.

Foxman, who acknowledges the validity of the Tokyo study on mice, believes that concluding from his results that warming makes humans more directly susceptible to viral infections is too great a leap. But he admits that climate changes could alter the number of host animals, their activity, and human exposure to them.

«I think that climate change disrupts many patterns, of human behavior, of insects that act as vectors and even [de los] bats, “which originated the COVID-19 virus and other lethal coronaviruses, says Foxman. Disturbances may indirectly alter interactions between disease and human defenses in ways that are not yet fully understood.

Sara Goudarzi

