Climate change affects deer reproduction in Doñana

A study carried out by researchers from several Spanish universities, including the University of Granada (UGR), have analyzed field data collected over 25 years in the Doñana Biological Reserve by a team led by the teacher Juan Carranza from the University of Córdoba.

The rain of the previous autumn is decisive for a good bellowing to occur and at the right time for the young to develop

Maria Cristina Sánchez Prieto

Their results, published in the journal PLoS ONE, indicate that the increase in temperatures and the reduction in the level of rainfall have been accompanied by a progressive delay in the mating season (the bellowing) of the deer, in addition to a decrease in the intensity of the heat behavior, measured by the frequency of howls emitted by the males at that time.

The researcher Marina Fernandez Millán, who is carrying out his doctoral thesis under the supervision of Carranza, has compiled and analyzed the data that the team made up of researchers from the Universities of Granada, Málaga, Extremadura and Córdoba have stored throughout those years.

The article shows that rain from the previous fall It is very important for the bellowing to occur at its optimum moment and with intensity. Satellite data on the greenery (or photosynthetic activity) of the vegetation over those years show that the state in spring and summer of the grasslands where deer forage at the edge of the marsh is critical for timing and intensity. heat, which in turn depends on the previous rain.

“A popular saying says that“ deer howl when their back gets wet ”, and that may activate them a bit at the moment, but it is the rain of the previous autumn that is decisive for a good bellowing to occur and at the right time so that the offspring develop ”, he explains Maria Cristina Sánchez Prieto, a researcher from the Department of Zoology of the UGR who participates in this article.

A very intense sexual selection

The research work has also analyzed the intensity with which the sexual selection, that is, to what extent certain males predominate over others in the competition to fertilize females. Paradoxically, when the conditions are worse, that is, when there has been less precipitation and the grass is scarcer, despite the fact that fewer howls are heard, the greater the predominance of certain males over the others monopolizing the females in their harems.

Paradoxically, when conditions are worse, the predominance of certain males over others, monopolizing females in their harems is greater

“In other words, the bad conditions make the best stand out, although the general balance cannot be said to be positive, since the lack of rain and food compromise reproductive success general of deer populations, with possible cascading effects on other elements of the ecosystem, such as competition with other herbivores, wild and domestic, the impact on vegetation, or even the health situation shared by many of these species “, points out the researcher at the UGR.

The climate change, which is already affecting our protected natural areas, requires monitoring and analyzing with predictive multifactorial models the effects it is causing on the elements of biodiversity to be protected, so that the management changes that may be required to adapt to the new situation can be implemented effectively.

For the herbivores, it is possible that the new conditions mean a need for greater demographic control of the populations, both domestic and wild, that coexist and compete in many of these protected areas.

Reference:

Marina F. Millán et al. “Rainfall decrease and red deer rutting behavior: Weaker and delayed rutting activity though higher opportunity for sexual selection” PLoS One, January 20, 2021

Rights: Creative Commons.