Cliff Bleszinski, who is known for being one of the minds behind Gears of War, does not let his creative soul rest. We say this since he revealed that in this coronavirus quarantine (COVID-19) he is working on a new franchise that involves dogs.

Through his Twitter account, Cliff Bleszinski revealed that he is starting to create a new IP during quarantine. While he did not provide many details about what he is cooking, he did make it clear that he is having fun in the creative process.

An interesting detail is that Bleszinski made it clear that he still does not know what medium his new franchise will be in. The good news is that there is a possibility that it is a video game. Recall that the creative retired from the industry, although in recent months he showed interest in returning.

I’m noodling on a new IP during this lockdown. I don’t know what it’ll wind up being – a movie or game or graphic novel or TV series. But … I’m working. Forgot how fun it was to name characters and craft a world! – Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 28, 2020

“I am working on a new IP during this quarantine. I don’t know what it will end up being; a movie or a game or a graphic novel or a TV series, but… I’m working. I forgot how much fun it was to name characters and create a world! ”Bleszinski explained.

In case you missed it: Bleszinski worked on a musical

In a later tweet, Bleszinski revealed that his new franchise will involve dogs. In what way? We don’t know, but hopefully this rula will be resolved later.

oh it involves dogs – Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 28, 2020

