Cliff Alexander He was one of the most promising players in the batch for the 2014 and 2015 seasons, but Alexander’s performance fell far short of expectations. He only played eight games in the NBA, wearing the shirt of Portland Trail Blazers. His problems with justice and wayward behavior have always been a major drag on his record, causing him to just sign another contract, with the 10-day Nets, before leaving the NBA to seek luck in the G-League first, and then in Europe. He was active in Le Mans Sarthe at the moment, and was caught in a police checkpoint with a weapon, without being licensed to carry it, as reported by SportsYahoo.

.