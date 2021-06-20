Client wanted to charge 4,000 euros to live in a hotel

Management of social networks, people skills and desire to live a curious experience. These are the requirements that the Tui Blue Isla Cristina hotel puts on the table, which has launched a striking offer for a client to live two months in its facilities and also charging.

And it is something so striking that in the 24 hours that the “job offer” has been active, it has already received more than 500 applications from different parts of Spain. They offer to enter the hotel on July 15 next and leave on September 15, and earn 2,000 gross euros per month, “registered as any employee of the company”, as the director of the establishment, José Flores, explains to ..

The five-star hotel with 175 rooms will be visited by the winner of the offer, who will only have to enjoy their stay “and tell everything they see on social networks, in the most natural and direct way. possible”, says Flores, who specifies that everything arose during the pandemic, when the time he had free he invested in a course on social media management.

So, he thought about the possibility of having an original contest for when the mobility restrictions ended, and the idea of ​​the “guest” client came up for next summer.

“You only ask to have a good handling of social networks, and that you have a good number of followers and are willing to live an adventure”, quotes the hotel manager, a natural man from the Cadiz town of Puerto Real who has been in this establishment on the coast of Huelva since its works began 19 years ago.

And it all comes down to “Two thousand euros gross per month and with the expenses of the stay and all the hotel services paid by the company”, with a full-time employment contract, to publish on the hotel’s social networks everything you see and feel since get up until you lie down.

So, “You will have to count the day to day at the hotel throughout the summer season, trying all the services offered in its facilities”, without being limited to being in the main building, but go down to the beach to be at its beach bar and not stop being anywhere in the hotel, located on Avenida del Carnaval in the municipality of Huelva

Behind the idea is the intention of José Flores to learn from what the client brings to their social networks, “Because I can see, as a director, that the buffet has a good appearance, but I don’t know if it is salty or lacking in salt, and that is one of the things that can be appreciated in an experience like this, so what we see serve to improve the stay of future guests who choose it as a place of vacation and rest “.

Now, the time has come to start receiving applications and assess who gets the job, although to do this you first have to comb through the emails that are being received, and all of them A selection of 20 will be made, with whom a video call will be held to find the three finalists.

Once you have the final threesome, you will be invited to the hotel, and The name of the person who will spend what may be the best vacation of his life will be decided in person.

The entire process can also be followed through the island hotel’s own social networks with the hashtag # TuiBlueTutiPlén on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, social networks that the lucky client will manage once the Huelva hotel occupies their room on June 15. .

