Client malfunction brings down Ethereum’s most popular block explorer

Etherscan and OpenEthereum are stuck in a block shortly after the Berlin fork.

The OpenEthereum client for Ethereum, formerly known as the Parity client, is reportedly not working properly for multiple users on Thursday afternoon UTC, including the popular Etherscan block explorer.

According to various user reports on GitHub, the OpenEthereum client was stuck at block 12,244,294, or just 294 blocks after the Berlin hard fork ran. The error message seems to indicate that the client is rejecting the new blocks, thinking that their Merkle root status is invalid.

The problem appears to be affecting only OpenEthereum nodes, with the most popular Geth running normally. Problems with the OpenEthereum client caused a disruption in Etherscan, the popular block explorer. Its home page shows block 12,244,294 as the last block to be mined, even though other browsers are updating correctly.

It is not yet clear what caused the problem, and the team is currently working to diagnose and fix the problem. Until that happens, Etherscan will remain unusable.

As the issue only affects OpenEthereum, the Ethereum blockchain and many service providers, such as Infura, continue to function properly. Unlike the consensus bug above, this time there is no alternate chain with its own transactions. Given the timing of the Berlin hard fork, it seems likely that some of its changes were implemented incorrectly.

The story unfolds.